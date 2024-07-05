How to boot from USB on asus?

Introduction
When it comes to booting your Asus computer from a USB drive, the process might sound a bit intimidating at first. However, with a little guidance, it’s actually a straightforward task. Whether you need to install a new operating system or perform system maintenance, booting from a USB can be extremely useful. In this article, we will guide you through the process with step-by-step instructions, ensuring a smooth and successful boot from USB on your Asus device.
Step-by-Step Guide
1. Prepare your USB drive
Before you begin, make sure your USB drive is properly formatted and contains the necessary bootable files or operating system.
2. Access the BIOS settings
To access the BIOS on your Asus computer, turn it on and repeatedly press the appropriate key. Commonly, it is either the “Delete” or “F2” key, but it may vary depending on your specific model. Look for prompts during startup for the correct key.
3. Navigate to the Boot menu
Once in the BIOS, navigate to the “Boot” tab using the arrow keys. Here, you’ll find various boot options.
4. Change the boot order
Locate the “Boot Priority” or “Boot Device Priority” option and press Enter. Use the arrow keys to move the USB drive to the top of the list, indicating that it should be the first device from which your computer boots.
5. Save and exit
After adjusting the boot order, save your changes by selecting the appropriate option (usually “Save and Exit”). Confirm your selection and restart the computer.
6. Boot from USB
Upon restarting, your Asus computer should now boot from the USB drive. Follow the on-screen instructions to proceed with the installation or system maintenance.
FAQs
Q1: What if I don’t see a prompt to access the BIOS?
Some Asus models may not display a prompt during startup. In such cases, try pressing the BIOS access key repeatedly until the BIOS menu appears.
Q2: Can I use any USB drive?
Yes, you can use any USB drive as long as it is properly formatted and contains the necessary files for booting.
Q3: How do I format a USB drive?
To format a USB drive, connect it to your computer, right-click on it in File Explorer (Windows) or Finder (Mac), select the “Format” option, and follow the on-screen instructions.
Q4: What kind of files do I need on my USB drive?
The files you need may vary depending on your specific purpose. For instance, if you want to install an operating system, you usually need an ISO file. Refer to the documentation or instructions provided with the software you intend to use.
Q5: Can I boot from a USB drive with files other than an operating system?
Absolutely! Booting from a USB drive is not limited to installing operating systems only. You can use it for tasks like running diagnostics, recovering data, or installing other software.
Q6: How can I create a bootable USB drive?
There are several methods available to create a bootable USB drive. You can use dedicated software like Rufus, UNetbootin, or the built-in tools provided by the operating system you’re using, such as Windows Media Creation Tool or macOS Disk Utility.
Q7: I followed the steps, but my computer still won’t boot from USB.
Ensure that you have correctly changed the boot order and saved the changes in your BIOS. Also, double-check that your USB drive is properly prepared and contains the necessary files.
Q8: Can I damage my computer by booting from a USB drive?
No, booting from a USB drive should not cause any damage to your computer. However, make sure you have a reliable and trustworthy USB drive to avoid any potential malware or viruses.
Q9: Can I change the boot order back to its default settings?
Yes, if you want to revert to the default boot order, access the BIOS settings again, navigate to the Boot menu, and select the option to restore the default settings.
Q10: What should I do if my USB drive is not recognized by the BIOS?
Try using a different USB port on your computer or ensuring that the USB drive is properly connected. If the issue persists, you may need to use a different USB drive or update your BIOS version.
Q11: Does booting from a USB drive erase my data?
Booting from a USB drive does not automatically erase data on your computer’s storage. However, during certain operations like installing an operating system, you may be prompted to format or partition your drive, which may result in data loss.
Q12: Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive as long as it is properly formatted and contains the necessary files. Remember to adjust the boot order accordingly in the BIOS settings.