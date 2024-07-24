How to boot from USB on ASUS motherboard?

ASUS motherboards are known for their high-quality construction and advanced features, including the ability to boot from USB devices. Booting from a USB allows you to install a new operating system, recover data, or perform other important tasks. If you’re unfamiliar with the process, don’t worry! In this article, we will guide you through the steps to boot from USB on an ASUS motherboard.
Preparing the USB Drive
Before you can boot from a USB drive, you need to make sure it is properly prepared. Here’s how:
- Connect your USB drive to your computer.
- Backup any important data on the USB drive, as the following steps will erase all existing files.
- Download the operating system or utility you want to boot from the USB drive and save it to your computer.
- Download a reliable tool to create bootable USB drives, such as Rufus or Etcher.
- Open the USB tool and select your USB drive as the target.
- Choose the operating system or utility file you downloaded in step 3.
- Click “Start” to create a bootable USB drive.
Configuring BIOS Settings
Now that your USB drive is ready, you need to configure the BIOS settings of your ASUS motherboard to boot from it. Follow these steps:
- Restart your computer.
- During the boot process, press the key designated to enter the BIOS setup. This key varies depending on your ASUS motherboard model, but it is typically Del, F2, or F10.
- Once in the BIOS setup, navigate to the “Boot” or “Boot Priority” section using the arrow keys on your keyboard.
- Locate the “Boot Option Priorities” or “Boot Device Priority” setting and press Enter.
- Highlight the USB drive option and use the + or – keys to move it to the top of the boot priority list.
- Save your changes and exit the BIOS setup.
Booting from USB
Now that you have prepared the USB drive and configured the BIOS settings, you are ready to boot from USB:
- Insert the USB drive into a USB port on your ASUS motherboard.
- Restart your computer.
- During the boot process, your computer will detect the bootable USB drive and automatically start booting from it.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the desired task, such as installing a new operating system or running a utility.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can all ASUS motherboards boot from USB?
Yes, most ASUS motherboards support booting from USB devices. However, it is recommended to consult your motherboard’s manual or check the manufacturer’s website for specific information.
2. What should I do if my ASUS motherboard doesn’t recognize the USB drive?
Make sure the USB drive is properly connected, try using a different USB port, and double-check the BIOS settings. If the issue persists, the USB drive may not be compatible with your motherboard.
3. How can I know which key to press to enter the BIOS setup?
Refer to your ASUS motherboard’s manual or search for the specific model online to find the key for accessing the BIOS setup. The key is often displayed on-screen during the boot process.
4. Is it necessary to backup my data before creating a bootable USB drive?
Yes, creating a bootable USB drive involves formatting it, which erases all existing data. Backup your files to avoid losing important data.
5. Can I use a USB 3.0 drive to boot from?
Yes, USB 3.0 drives are generally supported by ASUS motherboards. However, keep in mind that if you are using an older motherboard model, it may only have USB 2.0 ports.
6. What if the bootable USB drive is not listed in the boot priority options?
Double-check the USB drive’s compatibility with your motherboard. If it is compatible, try recreating the bootable USB using a different software tool.
7. Will booting from USB erase my hard drive?
No, booting from a USB drive will not automatically erase your hard drive. However, be cautious when selecting the target drive during the installation process to avoid accidental data loss.
8. Can I use the same USB drive to boot from on different computers?
Yes, as long as the USB drive is properly prepared and the computers’ BIOS settings enable booting from external devices.
9. My ASUS motherboard supports UEFI. Can I still boot from a USB?
Yes, even if your ASUS motherboard supports UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface), you can still boot from a USB drive. The steps for selecting the boot device may vary slightly in the BIOS setup.
10. Should I remove the USB drive immediately after booting?
No, it is generally safe to remove the USB drive after the booting process is complete and you are in the operating system or utility environment.
11. Can I install a different operating system on an ASUS motherboard using a bootable USB drive?
Yes, a bootable USB drive allows you to install different operating systems on your ASUS motherboard, such as Windows, Linux, or macOS.
12. Why is it important to move the USB drive to the top of the boot priority list in BIOS?
The boot priority list determines the order in which the computer checks for bootable devices. By moving the USB drive to the top, you ensure that it is recognized and booted from first when starting the computer.
Now that you are familiar with the process, you can confidently boot from a USB drive on your ASUS motherboard. Whether you want to install a new operating system or perform maintenance tasks, the ability to boot from USB opens up a world of possibilities.