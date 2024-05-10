How to boot from USB msi laptop?

Booting your laptop from a USB device can be extremely useful in various situations, such as installing a new operating system, recovering your system, or running diagnostics. If you own an MSI laptop and need to know how to boot from a USB device, this article will provide you with a step-by-step guide to help you get started.
Step 1: Preparing Your USB Device
The first step is to ensure that your USB device is properly prepared for booting. Here’s what you need to do:
- Connect your USB device to your computer.
- Make sure the USB device contains the necessary files, such as an operating system installer or a bootable recovery image.
Step 2: Entering BIOS Settings
Next, you need to access the BIOS settings on your MSI laptop. Follow these steps to enter the BIOS:
- Restart your laptop or turn it on if it’s currently powered off.
- While the laptop is initiating the boot process, continuously press the “Delete” key to enter the BIOS settings. Note that the key to enter BIOS may vary depending on your MSI laptop model, so you may want to try “F2” or “F10” if “Delete” doesn’t work.
Step 3: Changing the Boot Order
Once you’ve successfully entered the BIOS settings, you can proceed to modify the boot order to prioritize your USB device. Here’s what you need to do:
- Navigate to the “Boot” tab using the arrow keys.
- Find the “Boot Priority” or “Boot Order” option and select it.
- Using the “+” or “-” keys, rearrange the boot order so that the USB device is at the top of the list.
- Save the changes and exit the BIOS settings. This can usually be done by pressing the “F10” key.
- Your laptop will now reboot with the new boot order, and it should automatically boot from the USB device.
FAQs:
Q1: Can I boot from a USB if it contains multiple partitions?
A1: Yes, you can still boot from a USB device even if it has multiple partitions. The BIOS will recognize the bootable partition and start the boot process accordingly.
Q2: My laptop doesn’t display the option to boot from USB, what should I do?
A2: Ensure that your USB device is properly connected and contains the necessary bootable files. Additionally, check your MSI laptop’s user manual or the manufacturer’s website for specific instructions on accessing the BIOS settings.
Q3: How can I create a bootable USB device?
A3: You can use various tools, such as Rufus or UNetbootin, to create a bootable USB device. These tools allow you to easily create a bootable USB using an ISO image or other system files.
Q4: What if my MSI laptop doesn’t have the “Boot” tab in the BIOS settings?
A4: The BIOS settings on some older or specialized MSI models may have a different layout. In such cases, look for options related to booting or startup and explore those settings to find the boot order configuration.
Q5: Can I temporarily boot from a USB without changing the boot order permanently?
A5: Yes, on most MSI laptops, you can usually press a specific key, such as “F11”, during the boot process to select a temporary boot device. This allows you to choose the USB device for a one-time boot without making any permanent changes.
Q6: Are there any specific settings I should enable in the BIOS for booting from USB?
A6: In most cases, the default BIOS settings are sufficient for booting from a USB device. However, it’s worth checking if your BIOS has a “Legacy USB Support” or “USB Boot” option, and ensure it’s enabled.
Q7: My laptop freezes after selecting the USB device as the boot source, what should I do?
A7: This can occur if the USB device is corrupted or incompatible with your laptop. Try using a different USB device or recreate the bootable USB using a reliable tool and verify the integrity of the boot files.
Q8: Can I use a USB 3.0 device to boot an MSI laptop?
A8: Yes, most USB 3.0 devices are backward compatible with USB 2.0 ports, which are commonly found on MSI laptops. However, if you’re experiencing any issues, you can try using a USB 2.0 device instead.
Q9: Why does my MSI laptop automatically boot into Windows instead of the USB?
A9: Double-check the boot order in the BIOS settings and ensure that the USB device is at the top of the list. If the issue persists, try using a different USB port or recreating the bootable USB.
Q10: Can I boot from a USB device if Secure Boot is enabled?
A10: Yes, it’s possible to boot from a USB device even if Secure Boot is enabled. However, you may need to disable Secure Boot or adjust the boot settings in the BIOS accordingly.
Q11: Why doesn’t my MSI laptop detect my USB device?
A11: If your laptop doesn’t detect the USB device, try using a different USB port or testing the device on another computer to ensure it’s functioning properly. You can also try updating your laptop’s BIOS to the latest version.
Q12: Do I need to change any settings in the USB device itself?
A12: Normally, you don’t need to change any settings within the USB device. Just ensure that it contains the necessary bootable files, and the laptop’s BIOS will handle the boot process accordingly.
By following the steps outlined above, you can easily boot your MSI laptop from a USB device. Whether you need to install an operating system, perform system recovery, or run diagnostics, booting from a USB provides you with the flexibility and control you need.