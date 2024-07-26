Booting from a USB device can be a useful method to install a new operating system or run troubleshooting tools on your MSI computer. The BIOS, or Basic Input/Output System, is responsible for managing hardware initialization and ensuring the system is ready to start the operating system. MSI BIOS allows you to configure the boot order, which determines the sequence in which the computer will search for the operating system. By changing the boot order, you can prioritize the USB device and easily boot from it. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to boot from USB on an MSI BIOS.
How to Boot from USB MSI BIOS
1. **Restart** your MSI computer. As soon as the computer restarts, continuously press the **Delete** key or **F2** key. This will take you to the BIOS setup utility.
2. Once in the BIOS setup utility, navigate to the **Boot** tab using the arrow keys. Here, you will find the boot order settings.
3. **Highlight** the **Boot Option Priorities** or **Boot Device Priority** using the arrow keys and press **Enter**.
4. You will see a list of available boot devices. **Find** and **select** the USB device you want to boot from. Use the **+** or **-** keys to rearrange the boot order, placing the USB device at the top of the list for higher priority.
5. **Save** the changes by pressing the **F10** key or selecting the **Save & Exit** option from the BIOS menu.
6. Your MSI computer will now restart with the new boot order configuration. If the USB device is connected and contains a bootable operating system, your computer will boot from it.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I boot from a USB device if it’s not listed in the boot options?
Unfortunately, if your USB device is not listed, it could indicate that your computer does not support booting from USB devices. In this case, you may need to explore alternative methods such as using a DVD or modifying the BIOS settings.
2. Why is it important to change the boot order in MSI BIOS?
Changing the boot order allows you to prioritize the devices from which your computer searches for an operating system. By placing the USB device at the top, you can ensure it is the first device accessed during the boot process.
3. Will changing the boot order permanently affect my computer?
No, changing the boot order only affects the order in which devices are searched during the initial boot process. It does not permanently modify your system or any files.
4. How can I create a bootable USB device?
To create a bootable USB device, you will need a blank USB drive and a bootable operating system image. You can use various software tools like Rufus or the Windows Media Creation Tool to make a USB device bootable.
5. Can I use any USB device to boot from?
In most cases, yes. However, some older computers or certain BIOS versions may have limitations on which USB devices are compatible for booting. It’s always recommended to check your computer’s manual or manufacturer’s website for any specific requirements.
6. I followed the steps, but my computer still doesn’t boot from the USB. What should I do?
Make sure that the USB device is properly connected to your computer. Additionally, verify that the USB device contains a bootable operating system or the necessary files. If the issue persists, try using a different USB port or a different USB device.
7. Can I change the boot order back to its default settings?
Yes. If you want to revert to the default boot order, you can enter the BIOS setup utility and either select the “Load Default Settings” option or manually rearrange the boot order to match the default settings.
8. Is it possible to boot from a USB device without accessing the BIOS?
In some cases, yes. Some computers allow you to quickly access a boot menu during startup by pressing a specific key, such as F11 or F12. This boot menu provides temporary boot options, allowing you to select the USB device without changing the BIOS settings.
9. How can I find the correct boot option for my USB device in the BIOS?
Typically, the USB device should be listed as a removable device or under the category of hard drives. If you cannot find it, ensure that the USB device is properly connected and recognized by your computer.
10. Can I boot from a USB device on a UEFI-based system?
Yes, both BIOS and UEFI-based systems support booting from USB devices. The process may vary slightly depending on your system’s firmware.
11. Are there any risks in changing the boot order?
Changing the boot order itself does not pose any risks to your computer. However, it’s important to be cautious and avoid modifying any other settings in the BIOS setup utility unless you are familiar with them.
12. Can I remove the USB device after booting from it?
Yes, once the computer has successfully booted from the USB device, you can safely remove it. However, if you plan to perform any operations that require the USB device, such as installing an operating system, ensure that it remains connected until the process is complete.
Now that you know how to boot from USB on your MSI BIOS, you can take advantage of this capability to install or troubleshoot various operating systems on your computer. Just remember to properly configure the boot order and ensure that you have a bootable USB device ready.