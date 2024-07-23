The Method to Boot from USB in MSI BIOS
Booting from a USB drive can sometimes be essential when you need to install or repair your operating system. If you own an MSI motherboard, accessing the BIOS settings to prioritize USB booting is a simple task that can be achieved in a few steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process of booting from USB in MSI BIOS, helping you circumvent any obstacles that might arise.
How to Boot from USB in MSI BIOS?
To boot from a USB drive in MSI BIOS, follow these steps:
1. Firstly, connect your USB drive to a USB port on your computer.
2. Turn on your computer and continuously press the “Delete” key until the BIOS screen appears. This key might vary based on your MSI motherboard, so consult the manual if “Delete” doesn’t work.
3. Once you enter the BIOS, navigate to the “Boot” tab using the arrow keys on your keyboard.
4. Inside the “Boot” tab, you will find the “Boot Option Priorities” or a similar sub-tab. Select it and press “Enter”.
5. In the boot priority order list, find the “USB” option and move it to the top using the “+” or “-” keys to set it as the first boot device.
6. Once the USB drive is at the top, save the changes and exit the BIOS by pressing the “F10” key or following the on-screen instructions.
7. Your computer will restart, and if the USB drive is bootable, it will now load the operating system or installation process from the USB.
How to identify a bootable USB drive?
A bootable USB drive typically contains an operating system installation or a bootable utility. To identify if it is bootable, check if the USB device has the necessary files, such as a bootable ISO image or an extracted boot sector.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I use any USB drive to boot from?
Yes, you can use any USB drive as long as it has the necessary boot files.
2. What should I do if I don’t have a bootable USB drive?
To create a bootable USB drive, you can use various tools such as Rufus, UNetbootin, or the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool.
3. Why doesn’t my computer recognize the USB drive?
Ensure that your USB drive is properly inserted into a functioning USB port and that the drive is formatted correctly and has bootable files.
4. How do I format a USB drive?
You can format a USB drive by right-clicking on it in File Explorer (Windows) or Finder (Mac) and selecting the “Format” option.
5. Can I boot from a USB drive on any MSI motherboard?
Yes, you can boot from a USB drive on any MSI motherboard as long as it supports USB booting, which is a standard feature on modern motherboards.
6. What if the “Delete” key does not work to access the BIOS?
If the “Delete” key does not work, consult your motherboard’s manual to determine the correct key or combination of keys to access the BIOS.
7. Can I boot from a USB drive without changing the boot priority?
Yes, some motherboards offer a boot menu that can be accessed by pressing a different key (usually F11 or F12) during startup, allowing you to select the boot device temporarily without changing the boot priority permanently.
8. Can I switch back to booting from the hard drive after using a USB drive?
Absolutely! Once you have completed what you needed to do with the USB drive, you can easily go back to the BIOS settings and set your hard drive as the first boot device again.
9. Does booting from USB affect my files?
No, booting from a USB drive does not affect the files on your hard drive. It simply loads the operating system or utility from the USB drive temporarily, allowing you to perform specific tasks without altering your hard drive.
10. What are the advantages of booting from USB?
Booting from USB allows you to perform operating system installations, run diagnostics or repair tools, and recover data more conveniently. It also enables you to use various Linux distributions or portable operating systems.
11. Can I use a USB 3.0 drive for booting?
Yes, USB 3.0 drives are backward compatible with USB 2.0 ports and can be used for booting without any issues. However, the booting process might be slower if the motherboard or its BIOS does not support USB 3.0 natively.
12. Can I use a USB hub to connect multiple USB devices for booting?
In most cases, booting from a USB hub is not possible since the BIOS might not recognize the USB devices connected to it during the boot process. It is best to connect the bootable USB drive directly to the motherboard’s USB port.