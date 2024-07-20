How to boot from USB in Macbook pro?

If you own a MacBook Pro and need to boot your computer from a USB drive, the process may seem a bit tricky at first. However, it is actually quite simple, and this article will guide you through the steps required to make it happen.
Preparing the USB Drive
Before you can boot your MacBook Pro from a USB drive, you need to prepare the drive properly. Here’s what you need to do:
Q: Can I use any USB drive to boot my MacBook Pro from?
Yes, you can use almost any USB drive, although it is recommended to use a USB 3.0 drive for faster data transfer speeds.
Q: What file format should the USB drive be in?
The USB drive needs to be formatted in the macOS Extended (Journaled) format.
Q: How do I format the USB drive?
To format the USB drive, open the Disk Utility app on your MacBook Pro, select the drive, and choose the “Erase” option. Then, choose macOS Extended (Journaled) as the format and click on “Erase” to format the drive.
Creating a Bootable USB Drive
Once you have the USB drive prepared, you need to create a bootable USB drive. Follow these steps:
Q: What software do I need to create a bootable USB drive?
You can use the built-in Disk Utility app or third-party software like Etcher or UNetbootin to create a bootable USB drive.
Q: How do I create a bootable USB drive using Disk Utility?
Open Disk Utility, select the USB drive, and click on the “Restore” tab. Drag and drop the macOS installer image onto the “Source” field and the prepared USB drive onto the “Destination” field. Click on “Restore” to create the bootable USB drive.
Q: How do I create a bootable USB drive using Etcher?
Open Etcher, select the macOS installer image, choose the USB drive, and click on “Flash” to create the bootable USB drive.
Q: How do I create a bootable USB drive using UNetbootin?
Open UNetbootin, select the macOS installer image, choose the USB drive, and click on “OK” to create the bootable USB drive.
Booting from the USB Drive
Now that you have a bootable USB drive, you are ready to boot your MacBook Pro from it. Follow these steps:
Q: How do I boot my MacBook Pro from a USB drive?
1. Shutdown your MacBook Pro completely.
2. Insert the bootable USB drive into any available USB port.
3. Press the power button to turn on your MacBook Pro.
4. Immediately press and hold the “Option” (⌥) key on your keyboard.
5. Keep holding the key until the Startup Manager appears on the screen.
6. Select the USB drive from the list of available startup disks.
7. Click on the arrow or press the return key to start booting from the USB drive.
Q: What if the USB drive doesn’t appear in the Startup Manager?
Make sure the USB drive is properly connected and try again. If it still doesn’t appear, try using a different USB port or creating the bootable USB drive again.
Q: Can I use the USB drive for other purposes after booting from it?
Yes, you can continue using the USB drive for regular storage or for creating bootable drives for other computers.
Q: How can I revert to booting from the internal drive?
If you want to revert to booting from your internal drive, restart your MacBook Pro and hold down the “Option” (⌥) key again. Select your internal drive in the Startup Manager, and your MacBook Pro will boot from it.
Q: Can I install macOS from the bootable USB drive?
Yes, if you have a bootable USB drive with a macOS installer, you can install or reinstall macOS on your MacBook Pro.
Q: Can I create a bootable USB drive for a different operating system?
Yes, you can create a bootable USB drive for other operating systems like Windows or Linux using similar techniques.
Q: Are there any other requirements for booting from a USB drive?
Your MacBook Pro should be compatible with the version of macOS or the operating system installed on the USB drive.
Q: Can I boot from a USB drive on any MacBook model?
While the process is similar, the specific steps may vary depending on the MacBook model. It’s always a good idea to refer to the documentation or support resources for your particular MacBook model.
Q: Is booting from a USB drive the same as resetting the SMC or NVRAM?
No, booting from a USB drive is a separate process that allows you to start your MacBook Pro from an external source rather than the internal drive. Resetting the SMC or NVRAM does not change the boot device.
By following these steps, you can easily boot your MacBook Pro from a USB drive and perform various tasks such as installing a new operating system or repairing your existing one.