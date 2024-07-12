How to boot from USB in ASUS laptop?

Booting from a USB device can be a useful procedure when you need to install a new operating system, run a diagnostic tool, or perform a system recovery on your ASUS laptop. However, figuring out how to do it could be a bit confusing if you’re not familiar with the process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to boot your ASUS laptop from a USB device.
Step 1: Prepare the USB device
The first thing you need to do is ensure that your USB device is properly prepared for the boot process. Follow these steps:
- Insert the USB device into an available USB port on your ASUS laptop.
- Make sure that the USB device contains the necessary files (such as an operating system installation or recovery files).
Step 2: Access the BIOS setup
To boot from a USB device, you need to access the BIOS setup on your ASUS laptop. BIOS stands for Basic Input/Output System and is responsible for controlling and initializing your computer’s hardware.
- Start your ASUS laptop or restart it if it is already on.
- As soon as the ASUS logo appears on the screen, press the “F2” key repeatedly until the BIOS setup utility opens. Note: On some ASUS laptops, the key to access the BIOS setup may be different, such as F8 or F12. Refer to your laptop’s manual if the F2 key does not work.
Step 3: Configure the boot order
Once you are inside the BIOS setup utility, you need to configure the boot order to prioritize the USB device over the internal hard drive. Follow these steps:
- Navigate to the “Boot” tab (or a similar option that manages the boot order) using the arrow keys on your keyboard.
- Locate the “Boot Option Priorities” or “Boot Device Priority” setting and press “Enter” to access it.
- Look for the USB device in the list of available boot options.
- Using the “+” or “-” keys, move the USB device to the top of the boot order list.
Step 4: Save and exit
Now that you have configured the boot order, it’s time to save the changes and exit the BIOS setup utility. Here’s what you need to do:
- Press the “F10” key to save the changes you made to the boot order.
- When prompted to confirm the changes, select “Yes.”
- Wait for your ASUS laptop to restart.
Congratulations! You have successfully set up your ASUS laptop to boot from a USB device. Now, whenever you start or restart your laptop with the USB device connected, your laptop will prioritize booting from the USB device over the internal hard drive.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use any USB device to boot my ASUS laptop?
Yes, you can use any USB device that contains bootable files, such as a USB flash drive or an external hard drive.
2. Will booting from a USB device delete my files?
No, booting from a USB device alone will not delete any files from your laptop. However, be cautious when performing tasks like installing a new operating system, as they could potentially overwrite your existing files.
3. How do I know if my USB device is bootable?
Your USB device should contain the necessary boot files specific to the operating system or tool you want to boot. If the files are present, it is likely bootable.
4. Can I change the boot order back to the internal hard drive?
Yes, if you no longer wish to boot from the USB device, you can access the BIOS setup utility and change the boot order to prioritize the internal hard drive again.
5. Do I need to remove the USB device after booting from it?
After the boot process is complete, you can choose to remove the USB device if you no longer need it. However, leaving it connected will not harm your laptop.
6. My ASUS laptop doesn’t have an F2 key. How do I access the BIOS setup?
Depending on your laptop model, the key to access the BIOS setup may vary. Refer to your laptop’s manual or try pressing alternative keys during startup, such as F8, F12, or the Delete key.
7. Can I connect multiple USB devices and choose which one to boot from?
Some ASUS laptops may support booting from multiple USB devices. In the BIOS setup, you can prioritize the boot order of the connected USB devices.
8. What if I can’t find the boot order settings in the BIOS setup?
If you are unable to locate the boot order settings, try looking for an option related to “Boot,” “Startup,” or “Boot Device.” Consult your laptop’s manual or manufacturer’s website for specific instructions.
9. Why doesn’t my ASUS laptop boot from the USB device?
Ensure that the USB device is properly connected and contains the necessary boot files. Additionally, check that the boot order in the BIOS setup is correctly configured to prioritize the USB device.
10. Can I boot from a USB device if my laptop has a secure boot feature?
Yes, you can still boot from a USB device even if your laptop has secure boot enabled. However, you may need to disable secure boot in the BIOS setup.
11. Does booting from USB void the warranty of my ASUS laptop?
No, booting from a USB device does not void the warranty of your ASUS laptop.
12. How can I create a bootable USB device?
You can create a bootable USB device using various tools like Rufus, UNetbootin, or the Windows USB/DVD Download Tool. These tools allow you to create bootable USBs from ISO files or installation media.
I hope this guide has been helpful in assisting you to boot your ASUS laptop from a USB device. Remember to exercise caution and ensure that you have a reliable and properly prepared USB device. Happy booting!