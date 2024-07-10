How to boot from USB from bios?

To boot from a USB drive from the BIOS, you will need to adjust the boot order settings in the BIOS menu. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to learn how to boot your computer from a USB drive.
Step 1: Connect the USB Drive
Plug in your USB drive to an available USB port on your computer. Ensure that the USB drive contains the operating system or the bootable software you want to use.
Step 2: Access the BIOS menu
Restart your computer. While it is starting up, press the specified key (often displayed on the screen) to enter the BIOS menu. This key may vary depending on your computer manufacturer, but commonly used keys include Del, F2, F10, or Esc.
Step 3: Navigate to the Boot Options
Once you are in the BIOS menu, locate and navigate to the “Boot” or “Boot Options” tab using your keyboard arrow keys. The location of this tab may vary depending on your BIOS version.
Step 4: Adjust Boot Order
In the Boot Options section, you will find a list of available boot devices. Look for a device called “USB,” “Removable Drive,” or something similar.
To boot from a USB drive, select the relevant USB device from the list of boot devices in the BIOS menu. Use the designated key (usually F5 or F6) to move the USB to the top of the list or use the “+” or “-” keys to change the boot order sequence. Ensure that the USB drive is set as the first boot device.
Step 5: Save and Exit
Once you have made the necessary changes to the boot order, save the settings by pressing the corresponding key as indicated in the BIOS menu. This is often F10, but it could be different depending on your BIOS version.
Step 6: Restart the Computer
Now that you have adjusted the boot order and saved the changes, restart your computer. It should now boot from the USB drive.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I boot from any USB drive?
Yes, as long as the USB drive is correctly formatted, has the necessary bootable files, and is recognized by your computer’s BIOS.
Q2: How do I make a USB drive bootable?
You can make a USB drive bootable by using third-party software like Rufus or the built-in Windows tool called Windows USB/DVD Download Tool.
Q3: What should I do if my computer doesn’t recognize the USB drive?
Ensure that the USB drive is properly connected, try using a different USB port, or check if the USB drive is the first device in the boot order.
Q4: Are there any specific BIOS settings required to boot from a USB drive?
No, but some computers may require you to enable the “Legacy Boot” option or disable “Secure Boot” to successfully boot from a USB device.
Q5: How can I identify the correct key to enter the BIOS menu?
On most computers, the correct key to enter the BIOS menu is displayed during the boot process. It is commonly shown in the bottom left or top right corner of the screen.
Q6: What if my computer doesn’t have the boot order option in the BIOS menu?
If your computer doesn’t have the boot order option, it might not support booting from USB. In such cases, you may need to update your computer’s BIOS or check with the manufacturer for further assistance.
Q7: Can I change the boot order temporarily without accessing the BIOS?
Yes, some computers allow you to temporarily change the boot order by pressing a specific key during startup, usually F12 or Esc.
Q8: Does booting from USB erase my existing files?
No, booting from a USB drive does not erase your existing files unless you perform a specific action during the installation process that formats your hard drive.
Q9: Can I use a USB 3.0 drive to boot from?
Yes, USB 3.0 drives are fully compatible with booting from the BIOS.
Q10: Can I boot from a USB on a Mac computer?
Yes, Mac computers also provide the option to boot from a USB drive. The process may differ slightly from PC, but the basic steps remain the same.
Q11: What if my USB drive is not recognized after booting from it?
If the USB drive is not recognized after booting, it might indicate a problem with the drive’s compatibility or the bootable files. Try using a different USB drive or recreate the bootable media.
Q12: Can I remove the USB drive after booting from it?
Yes, once your computer has successfully booted from the USB drive, you can safely remove it without affecting the running system. Remember to remove it after the appropriate prompt or when the boot process is completed.