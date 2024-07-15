How to boot from USB ASUS rog?

If you own an ASUS ROG gaming laptop or desktop and want to boot from a USB drive, you’ve come to the right place. Booting from a USB allows you to install a new operating system, run diagnostics, or perform other tasks that require external media. Follow the steps below to successfully boot from a USB device on your ASUS ROG computer.
Step 1: Prepare the USB Drive
Before you can boot from a USB device, you need to ensure it is properly prepared. Follow these steps:
1. **Create a bootable USB drive**: Using a software tool like Rufus or Etcher, format the USB drive and create a bootable device. Make sure to select the correct ISO file or operating system image.
Step 2: Access BIOS Settings
In order to boot from the USB drive, you’ll need to access the BIOS settings on your ASUS ROG computer. Here’s how:
1. **Restart your computer**: Save any ongoing work and click on the “Start” menu, followed by the power icon and then the “Restart” button.
2. **Enter BIOS**: During the boot process, press the specific key repeatedly to enter BIOS. For ASUS ROG computers, this key is usually “F2” or “Delete”. Keep pressing the key until the BIOS menu appears.
Step 3: Adjust BIOS Settings
Now that you have accessed the BIOS menu, you need to adjust some settings to enable USB boot. Let’s proceed:
1. **Navigate to the “Boot” tab**: Use the arrow keys to select the “Boot” tab in the BIOS menu.
2. **Change boot priority**: Find the “Boot Option Priorities” or similar option and set the USB drive as the first boot option. Ensure that it is placed above the hard drive or any other device you don’t wish to boot from.
3. **Disable Secure Boot**: Check if there is a “Secure Boot” option and disable it. This will allow you to boot from external devices like USB drives.
4. **Save changes**: Locate the “Exit” tab in the BIOS menu and choose the “Save Changes and Exit” option.
Step 4: Boot from USB
Now that you’ve properly configured the BIOS settings, it’s time to boot from the USB drive. Follow these steps:
1. **Connect the USB drive**: Insert the prepared USB drive into an available USB port on your ASUS ROG computer.
2. **Restart your computer**: Save any ongoing work and restart your machine.
3. **Boot menu**: During the boot process, press the specific key repeatedly to access the boot menu. For ASUS ROG computers, this key is usually “Esc” or “F8”. Continue pressing the key until the boot menu appears.
4. **Boot from USB**: In the boot menu, use the arrow keys to select the USB drive as the boot device. Press “Enter” to confirm your selection.
5. **Operating system installation**: If you’re booting from the USB to install a new operating system, follow the on-screen instructions. Otherwise, the computer will boot from the USB drive, allowing you to run desired diagnostic tools or perform other tasks.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I boot from a USB drive on any ASUS ROG computer?
Yes, you can boot from a USB device on any ASUS ROG laptop or desktop, regardless of the model.
2. How do I create a bootable USB drive?
To create a bootable USB drive, you can use software tools like Rufus or Etcher, which allow you to format the USB drive and copy the necessary files onto it.
3. What if there is no “Boot” tab in the BIOS menu?
In some cases, the BIOS menu may have a different structure or terminology. Look for options related to boot order or boot priorities to make the necessary changes.
4. Are there any risks involved in changing BIOS settings?
When modifying BIOS settings, there is a potential risk of damaging your system if not done correctly. However, as long as you follow the instructions carefully, the risk is minimal.
5. How do I know my USB drive is bootable?
A bootable USB drive usually contains the necessary files for the operating system or diagnostic tools you intend to use. You can verify its bootability by checking if the files are correctly copied onto the drive.
6. Can I change the boot order back to the original settings?
Yes, if you want to revert the changes, you can access the BIOS settings again and set the previous boot order to its original state.
7. Does booting from a USB drive erase my data?
No, booting from a USB drive does not erase your data. However, any operations performed during the boot process, such as OS installation, may affect your data.
8. What should I do if my computer does not recognize the USB drive?
Ensure that the USB drive is properly connected and functioning. If the problem persists, try using a different USB port or recreating the bootable USB drive.
9. Can I use a USB 3.0 drive to boot from?
Yes, ASUS ROG computers often support USB 3.0, and you can use a USB 3.0 drive to boot from without any issues.
10. Can I have multiple bootable USB drives?
Yes, you can have multiple bootable USB drives. However, you’ll need to enter the BIOS menu and select the desired USB drive as the boot device each time you want to boot from it.
11. How do I update the BIOS on my ASUS ROG computer?
To update your ASUS ROG computer’s BIOS, visit the ASUS website and download the latest BIOS update for your specific model. Follow the provided instructions and ensure the battery is adequately charged before proceeding.
12. Is there any other way to access the boot menu without using the specific key?
Some ASUS ROG computers offer alternative ways to access the boot menu like selecting the “Boot Menu” option from the advanced startup menu in Windows.