How to boot from external hard drive Windows 10?

Bootable USB drives are essential for installing operating systems and troubleshooting your computer. If you need to boot from an external hard drive on Windows 10, there are a few steps you need to follow.
Step 1: Prepare Your External Hard Drive
Before you can boot from an external hard drive, you need to make sure it is prepared correctly. You will need to create a bootable USB drive using a software tool like Rufus or Windows Media Creation Tool.
Step 2: Access Your BIOS Settings
To boot from an external hard drive, you need to access your computer’s BIOS settings. To do this, restart your computer and press the designated key to enter the BIOS (often F2, F10, Del, Esc). Look for an option like “Boot Order” or “Boot Options.”
Step 3: Change Boot Order
In the BIOS settings, navigate to the boot order section and change the order to prioritize the external hard drive. Move the external hard drive to the top of the list so that your computer will boot from it first.
Step 4: Save and Exit
After changing the boot order, save your changes and exit the BIOS settings. Your computer will restart, and if everything is set up correctly, it should boot from the external hard drive.
Step 5: Install Windows 10 or Troubleshoot
If you are booting from the external hard drive to install Windows 10, follow the on-screen instructions. If you are using it for troubleshooting purposes, you can access tools like System Recovery Options or Command Prompt.
Step 6: Revert BIOS Settings
Once you are done with booting from the external hard drive, it is essential to revert the BIOS settings to their original configuration. Change the boot order back to the internal hard drive to avoid any issues during regular use.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I boot from any external hard drive on Windows 10?
As long as the external hard drive is formatted correctly and has a bootable operating system, you should be able to boot from it on Windows 10.
2. Do I need to change the BIOS settings every time I want to boot from an external hard drive?
Yes, you will need to change the boot order in the BIOS settings each time you want to boot from an external hard drive.
3. Can I use a Mac-formatted external hard drive to boot on Windows 10?
No, Windows 10 will not recognize a Mac-formatted external hard drive for booting purposes. You will need to reformat it to a Windows-compatible format.
4. Can I boot from a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can boot from a USB flash drive on Windows 10 following the same steps as booting from an external hard drive.
5. Why is it important to create a bootable USB drive?
A bootable USB drive contains an operating system that allows you to install or troubleshoot your computer without needing to boot from the internal hard drive.
6. What is the role of Rufus or Windows Media Creation Tool in creating a bootable USB drive?
Rufus and Windows Media Creation Tool are software tools that help you format and write an operating system image onto the USB drive to make it bootable.
7. Can I dual boot Windows 10 from an external hard drive?
It is possible to dual boot Windows 10 from an external hard drive, but it requires specific partitioning and setup steps.
8. Is it safe to boot from an external hard drive on Windows 10?
As long as you are booting from a trusted source and have prepared the external hard drive correctly, it is safe to boot from it on Windows 10.
9. How can I troubleshoot if my computer does not boot from the external hard drive?
If your computer does not boot from the external hard drive, double-check the BIOS settings, ensure the external hard drive is properly connected, and try using a different USB port.
10. Can I boot from an external hard drive on a laptop running Windows 10?
Yes, you can boot from an external hard drive on a laptop running Windows 10 by following the same steps as on a desktop computer.
11. What if I accidentally delete the bootable files on the external hard drive?
If you accidentally delete the bootable files on the external hard drive, you will need to recreate the bootable USB drive using Rufus or another software tool.
12. Can I create a bootable USB drive on Windows 10 using only built-in tools?
Yes, you can create a bootable USB drive on Windows 10 using built-in tools like Command Prompt or DiskPart, but it may be more challenging for beginners.