How to boost ethernet speed Windows 10?

Ethernet is a popular and reliable network connection option that allows for fast and stable internet connectivity on Windows 10. However, you might encounter situations where your ethernet speed seems slower than expected. In this article, we will explore various methods to enhance and boost your ethernet speed in Windows 10.
1. Check your internet speed
Before trying out any solutions, it is important to determine your current internet speed. This will help you to compare your initial speed with the results you achieve after applying the methods mentioned here.
2. Update your ethernet drivers
Outdated or missing network drivers can affect your ethernet speed. To update your drivers, visit the manufacturer’s website or use a driver update software.
3. Optimize Windows 10’s power settings
Windows 10 has power-saving features that can throttle your ethernet speed. To adjust these settings, go to the Power Options in the Control Panel and select the “High performance” power plan.
4. Disable Large Send Offload (LSO)
LSO is a network feature that can sometimes slow down your ethernet speed. To disable LSO, go to your Network Adapter settings in the Device Manager, locate “Large Send Offload v2 (IPv4)” and disable it.
5. Enable full-duplex mode
By default, Windows 10 uses Auto-Negotiation to determine the best duplex mode for your ethernet connection. To force full-duplex mode, go to the Advanced tab in your Network Adapter settings and select “100 Mbps Full Duplex” or “1.0 Gbps Full Duplex” depending on your connection speed.
6. Clear your DNS cache
Outdated DNS cache can slow down internet speed. Open the Command Prompt as an administrator, type “ipconfig /flushdns” and hit Enter to clear the cache.
7. Disable unnecessary startup programs
Certain programs running in the background can consume bandwidth and affect your ethernet speed. To disable startup programs, open the Task Manager, go to the Startup tab, and disable any unnecessary programs.
8. Disable Windows Update Delivery Optimization
Windows 10 uses a feature called Delivery Optimization to share updates with other PCs on your local network, potentially affecting your ethernet speed. To disable this feature, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Delivery Optimization, and toggle off “Allow downloads from other PCs”.
9. Adjust your firewall settings
Sometimes, overly restrictive firewall settings can block certain connections and impact ethernet speed. Configure your firewall to allow essential services and applications.
10. Check for malware or viruses
Malware or viruses can slow down your internet speed. Run a reputable antivirus program to scan your system for any malicious software and remove it.
11. Use a wired connection
If you are currently using a Wi-Fi connection, consider switching to a wired connection, as ethernet offers faster and more reliable speeds.
12. Restart your router and modem
Occasionally, router or modem issues can hinder your ethernet speed. Restart them by unplugging the power cables, waiting for a few minutes, and then plugging them back in. This can often resolve temporary connectivity issues.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can a faulty ethernet cable affect speed?
Yes, a faulty or damaged ethernet cable can result in slower speeds or even connection drops. Try using a different cable to see if it improves the speed.
2. Will upgrading my router improve ethernet speed?
Yes, an older or cheaper router may limit your ethernet speed. Upgrading to a newer and faster router can potentially improve your internet performance.
3. How can I test my ethernet speed on Windows 10?
There are various online tools and applications available, such as Ookla Speedtest, that can measure your ethernet speed accurately.
4. Could background applications be affecting my ethernet speed?
Yes, certain background applications or programs may consume network bandwidth and impact ethernet speed. Close or disable any unnecessary applications to see if it improves the speed.
5. Is it beneficial to clear browser cache for ethernet speed?
Clearing your browser cache can help improve website loading times, but it may not directly enhance your ethernet speed.
6. Does the length of ethernet cable affect speed?
Generally, the length of the ethernet cable does not significantly impact internet speed. However, using excessively long cables may introduce signal loss.
7. Can overheating affect my ethernet speed?
Overheating networking components, such as routers or modems, can lead to performance issues. Ensure proper ventilation and cooling for your devices.
8. Can network congestion affect ethernet speed?
Yes, network congestion caused by too many devices connected to the same network or bandwidth-intensive activities can affect ethernet speed. Limit the number of connections or prioritize essential tasks.
9. Is it advisable to update my router’s firmware?
Yes, updating your router’s firmware is important as it can improve performance, fix bugs, and add new features. Check the manufacturer’s website for the latest firmware updates.
10. Is a gigabit ethernet adapter necessary for high-speed internet?
While a gigabit ethernet adapter can support higher speeds, it may not be necessary for average internet usage. However, if you have a high-speed internet plan, using a gigabit adapter can maximize your speed.
11. Can my ISP affect ethernet speed?
Yes, your internet service provider (ISP) can influence your ethernet speed. Contact your ISP to ensure you are getting the subscribed speed and to resolve any issues.
12. Is there an ideal time to use ethernet over Wi-Fi?
Ethernet is generally preferable when you need a consistent and reliable internet connection, especially for activities such as online gaming, video streaming, or large file transfers.