How to beat level 9 CPU smash ultimate?

Are you tired of being constantly defeated by the Level 9 CPU in Super Smash Bros Ultimate? Don’t worry, there are strategies you can employ to increase your chances of victory! This article will guide you through some effective techniques to beat the challenging Level 9 CPU opponents.
Understanding Level 9 CPU:
Before diving into the strategies, it’s important to understand that Level 9 CPU opponents in Super Smash Bros Ultimate are highly skilled. They react quickly and have near-perfect accuracy, making them formidable opponents. However, by utilizing the correct tactics and strategies, you can overcome their prowess and emerge victorious.
Tips to Beat Level 9 CPU:
Here are some valuable tips to increase your chances of success against the Level 9 CPU:
1. Learn your Character:
Understanding your chosen character’s moveset, combos, and strengths is essential. Practice with your character extensively to become familiar with their abilities.
2. Observe the CPU’s Patterns:
The CPU often follows patterns in their movements and attacks. Take note of these patterns and learn to anticipate their actions. This will allow you to avoid their attacks and counter effectively.
3. Utilize Shields and Dodges:
Mastering shielding and dodging techniques is crucial. These defensive maneuvers will help you evade the CPU’s attacks and set you up for counterattacks.
4. Capitalize on Punishing Mistakes:
The Level 9 CPU rarely makes mistakes, but when they do, capitalize on them. Punish their errors by landing powerful attacks or throwing them off the stage for an edgeguard opportunity.
5. Mix up Your Attacks:
Don’t rely solely on one or two moves. Mix up your attacks to keep the CPU off-guard. This will prevent them from adapting to your style and predicting your actions.
6. Use Grabs and Throws:
Grabs and throws can be highly effective against the CPU. They allow you to deal damage and create opportunities for combos. Practice grab setups to maximize your damage output.
7. Edgeguard Effectively:
When the CPU is off the stage, take advantage of the situation by edgeguarding. Predict their recovery options and use projectiles or aggressive attacks to hinder their return.
8. Stay Patient and Avoid Rushing:
Rushing mindlessly against a Level 9 CPU can lead to disaster. Stay patient, analyze their movements, and strike at opportune moments. Don’t let frustration push you into making reckless decisions.
9. Practice Perfect Shielding:
Perfect shielding can create openings for punishing the CPU’s moves. Master the timing required to execute a perfect shield, and follow up with a quick counterattack.
10. Ensure Good DI:
DI (Directional Influence) plays a vital role in survivability. Learn to influence the trajectory of your character’s knockback by holding the directional stick in the opposite direction. This will help you survive longer and potentially turn the tide in your favor.
11. Learn Stage Awareness:
Being aware of the stage and its hazards is crucial in battling the Level 9 CPU. Take advantage of platforms, stage layout, and environmental elements to gain an edge over your opponent.
12. Practice, Practice, Practice:
Lastly, keep practicing. Becoming skilled at Super Smash Bros Ultimate takes time and effort. Through consistent practice, you’ll become more comfortable with the game’s mechanics and improve your chances against the Level 9 CPU.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Is it possible to beat the Level 9 CPU in Super Smash Bros Ultimate?
Yes, it is certainly possible with the right strategies and practice.
2. Can any character beat the Level 9 CPU?
While some characters may have advantages over others, with sufficient skill and knowledge, any character can defeat the Level 9 CPU.
3. How do I counter the CPU’s perfect shielding?
Mix up your attacks, use grabs, and introduce delay in your moves to counteract the CPU’s perfect shielding.
4. How do I deal with the CPU’s defensive playstyle?
Utilize grabs, mix up your attacks, and focus on punishing their mistakes to break through the CPU’s defensive playstyle.
5. What should I do when the Level 9 CPU is comboing me relentlessly?
Try to escape their combos using air dodges, counters, or directional influence to minimize damage and reset the situation.
6. How do I handle aggressive Level 9 CPUs?
Focus on parrying, shielding, and capitalizing on their unsafe attacks to punish their aggression.
7. Does using projectiles effectively help against the CPU?
Using projectiles can be helpful, but remember that the Level 9 CPU is adept at avoiding them. Mix up your projectile usage to catch them off-guard.
8. Should I practice against lower-level CPUs before challenging the Level 9?
Starting with lower-level CPUs can be a good way to practice fundamentals. However, the Level 9 CPU’s AI is fundamentally different, so don’t exclusively rely on lower-level practice.
9. Are there any specific stages that favor beating the Level 9 CPU?
Certain stages with unique platform layouts or hazards can provide advantages, but ultimately it comes down to personal playstyle and comfort.
10. Can I learn from watching professional players to improve my chances against the Level 9 CPU?
Watching professional players can help you understand advanced techniques, strategies, and character-specific tricks that can be utilized against the CPU.
11. Why does the Level 9 CPU seem to adapt to my strategies?
The Level 9 CPU has advanced AI that adapts to your playstyle. Mixing up your strategies ensures the CPU cannot predict your every move.
12. Is playing against real players better practice than facing the Level 9 CPU?
Playing against real players can provide a more dynamic experience and better simulate competitive scenarios. However, the Level 9 CPU can still be an excellent training tool for practicing fundamentals and learning specific character matchups.
Conclusion:
While facing the Level 9 CPU in Super Smash Bros Ultimate may initially seem daunting, with persistence, practice, and effective strategies, you can overcome this challenge. Remember to adapt, mix up your approaches, and stay patient. Ultimately, improving your gameplay against the Level 9 CPU will undoubtedly make you a better player overall. Good luck!