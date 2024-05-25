How to Backup iPhone onto External Hard Drive Mac?
Backing up your iPhone is crucial to ensure that all your important data, photos, and contacts are safe in case of any unforeseen events. While most people prefer using iCloud or iTunes to backup their iPhones, there is another convenient option to consider – backing up your iPhone onto an external hard drive on a Mac. This method not only frees up valuable space on your computer but also keeps your data secure in a physical storage device. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to backup your iPhone onto an external hard drive using a Mac.
Step 1: Connect your external hard drive
Start by connecting your external hard drive to your Mac using a USB cable or other compatible connection. Ensure that the drive is properly recognized and detected by your Mac.
Step 2: Open Finder
Launch Finder, which can be found in your Mac’s dock or by clicking on the Finder icon at the bottom-left corner of the screen.
Step 3: Locate the MobileSync folder
In Finder, click on “Go” in the menu bar and select “Go to Folder” from the drop-down menu. A pop-up window will appear, prompting you to enter a directory path. Type “~/Library/Application Support/MobileSync” and click on the “Go” button.
Step 4: Move the Backup folder to the external hard drive
In the MobileSync folder, locate the “Backup” folder. This folder contains all your iPhone backups created through iTunes. Copy the entire “Backup” folder by dragging it to your external hard drive.
Step 5: Confirm the backup transfer
Depending on the size of your backup, the transfer process may take some time. It is essential not to interrupt this transfer to avoid any potential data loss. Once the transfer is complete, verify that the “Backup” folder exists on your external hard drive and contains your iPhone backups.
Step 6: Change the iTunes backup location
To ensure future backups are directed to your external hard drive, you need to change the iTunes backup location settings. Open iTunes and click on the iTunes menu in the top-left corner of the screen. From the drop-down menu, select “Preferences.”
In the Preferences window, navigate to the “Devices” tab. Now, hold down the “Option” key on your keyboard and click on the “Change” button next to “Backup.” Browse to the “Backup” folder on your external hard drive and click “Choose.”
Step 7: Test your backup
To verify that your iPhone backups are successfully being stored on the external hard drive, perform a backup with iTunes. Connect your iPhone to the Mac, open iTunes, and click on your device’s icon. Under the “Summary” tab, click on the “Back Up Now” button.
After the backup process completes, disconnect your iPhone and navigate to the “Backup” folder on the external hard drive. You should see a new backup file corresponding to the most recent backup you just performed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use any external hard drive to backup my iPhone?
Yes, you can use any external hard drive with sufficient storage capacity and compatibility with your Mac.
2. Can I backup multiple iPhones onto the same external hard drive?
Yes, you can backup multiple iPhones onto the same external hard drive by following the steps outlined above for each device.
3. Will my existing iPhone backups be transferred to the external hard drive?
Yes, when you copy the “Backup” folder to your external hard drive, it will contain all your existing iPhone backups.
4. Can I still access my iPhone backups through iTunes after moving them to the external hard drive?
Yes, you can still access and restore your iPhone backups through iTunes, even though they are stored on the external hard drive.
5. Can I use this method to backup my iPad or iPod touch?
Yes, you can use the same method to backup your iPad or iPod touch onto an external hard drive.
6. Is it necessary to change the iTunes backup location after moving the backups?
Changing the iTunes backup location is essential to ensure that future backups are directed to the external hard drive instead of the default location on your computer.
7. Can I delete old iPhone backups from my Mac after transferring them to the external hard drive?
Yes, once you have confirmed that your backups are successfully transferred, you can safely delete the old iPhone backups from your Mac to free up storage space.
8. Can I use this method to backup my iPhone without iTunes?
No, this method requires using iTunes to perform the backup, although the backups themselves are moved to the external hard drive.
9. What happens if my external hard drive gets damaged or lost?
In such unfortunate circumstances, you would not be able to access your iPhone backups stored on the external hard drive. It is advisable to keep a backup of critical data in multiple locations for added security.
10. Can I password-protect my iPhone backups on the external hard drive?
No, this method does not provide an option to password-protect your iPhone backups on the external hard drive. However, you can encrypt your iPhone backups through iTunes before transferring them.
11. Will my iPhone backups still be available if I switch to a different Mac?
Yes, you can still access your iPhone backups stored on the external hard drive even if you switch to a different Mac as long as you have iTunes installed.
12. Can I use this method to backup my iPhone wirelessly?
No, this method requires connecting your iPhone to your Mac using a cable to perform the backup. Wireless backups can only be created through iCloud.