How to backup computer Windows 7 external hard drive?

Backing up your computer’s data is essential to prevent data loss and ensure the safety of your important files. Having a backup of your Windows 7 external hard drive allows you to safeguard your data if your computer crashes, gets infected by malware, or faces any unfortunate event. In this article, we will guide you through the process of backing up your Windows 7 external hard drive.
Using Windows Backup and Restore
One of the easiest and built-in methods to backup your Windows 7 external hard drive is through the Windows Backup and Restore feature. Follow the steps below to create a backup:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your Windows 7 computer.
2. Click on the “Start” button and navigate to the “Control Panel.”
3. In the Control Panel, click on “System and Maintenance” and then “Backup and Restore.”
4. Click on the “Set up backup” option.
5. Select your external hard drive as the backup destination and click “Next.”
6. Choose the files you want to back up or let Windows choose for you, and click “Next.”
7. Review your backup settings and click “Save settings and run backup.”
How long will the backup process take?
The backup process duration depends on the size of the data to be backed up and the speed of your computer and external hard drive.
Can I use the external hard drive for data storage while it is being backed up?
It is recommended not to use the external hard drive for data storage during the backup process to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted backup.
Can I schedule automatic backups?
Yes, you can schedule automatic backups using the Windows Backup and Restore feature. Simply select the “Change settings” option in the Backup and Restore window and set your preferred backup schedule.
Can I encrypt my backup?
Yes, you can encrypt your backup to protect it from unauthorized access. In the Backup and Restore window, click on “Change settings” and select the “Encrypt my backup” option.
Using Third-Party Backup Software
Apart from the Windows built-in backup feature, there are several reliable third-party backup software options available that offer more advanced functionality and customization. Here are a few popular software options to consider:
1. Acronis True Image: A feature-rich backup software with a user-friendly interface, allowing you to create full system backups, incremental backups, and schedule backups.
2. Macrium Reflect: This software offers both free and paid versions. It provides disk imaging and cloning capabilities, allowing you to create full and differential backups.
3. AOMEI Backupper: A comprehensive backup solution that offers both system and file-level backups. It also includes disk cloning and system migration features.
Can I restore my backup using third-party software?
Yes, most third-party backup software allows you to restore your backups easily. Simply launch the software, locate your backup, and follow the on-screen instructions.
Can I backup multiple external hard drives with these third-party software?
Yes, these software options generally support backing up multiple external hard drives, as well as internal drives.
Do I need to purchase third-party software for backup?
While the built-in Windows backup feature is sufficient for many users, third-party software often offers more advanced features and customization options.
Are there free third-party backup software options available?
Yes, there are free backup software solutions available, such as EaseUS Todo Backup, which offer basic backup functionality.
Cloud Storage as an Alternative
If you prefer an offsite storage option, cloud storage can serve as a convenient backup solution. Services like Google Drive, Dropbox, and Microsoft OneDrive offer robust cloud storage options that allow you to sync your external hard drive files to the cloud.
Can I backup my external hard drive directly to cloud storage?
Yes, many cloud storage services provide desktop applications or sync clients that allow you to directly backup your external hard drive to the cloud.
What are the advantages of using cloud storage for backup?
Cloud storage provides an offsite backup option, protecting your data even if your physical backup drive gets damaged or stolen.
Remember, regularly backing up your Windows 7 external hard drive ensures the safety of your data and gives you peace of mind in case of any unforeseen events. Choose the method that suits your preferences and needs, and keep your important files secure.