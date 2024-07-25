Introduction
Downloading files from the internet is a common activity for most computer users. One popular download manager is IDM (Internet Download Manager), which offers a wide range of features to enhance the downloading experience. One such feature is the ability to automatically shut down your computer after completing a download. This can be quite useful, especially when you want to schedule downloads overnight or save power by shutting down the system after completing specific tasks. In this article, we will guide you on how to automatically shutdown your computer after a download in IDM.
How to Automatically Shutdown Computer After Download in IDM?
To automatically shutdown your computer after a download in IDM, follow these steps:
- Launch Internet Download Manager (IDM) on your computer.
- Click on the “Downloads” menu located at the top of the IDM window.
- Select “Options” from the drop-down menu.
- In the “Downloads” tab, check the box that says “Turn off computer when done” under the “Shutdown” section.
- Click on the “OK” button to save the changes.
Now, whenever a download is completed in IDM, your computer will automatically shut down.
Related FAQs:
Q1. Can I schedule the automatic shutdown feature to work at a specific time?
Yes, you can schedule the automatic shutdown feature in IDM by using the built-in scheduler. Simply set the desired time for your download, and choose the option to shut down the computer when done.
Q2. Does the automatic shutdown feature work for all types of downloads?
Yes, the automatic shutdown feature in IDM works for all types of downloads, including files, videos, and music.
Q3. Will the automatic shutdown feature interrupt an ongoing download?
No, the automatic shutdown feature will not interrupt ongoing downloads. It will only shut down the computer after completing the current download.
Q4. Can I cancel the automatic shutdown if I change my mind?
Yes, you can cancel the automatic shutdown by clicking on the “Abort” button in IDM before the download is completed.
Q5. What if I accidentally enable the automatic shutdown feature and want to disable it?
To disable the automatic shutdown feature, simply uncheck the “Turn off computer when done” option in the IDM options menu.
Q6. Are there any alternative software options to automatically shutdown the computer after a download?
Yes, there are alternative software options available such as Free Download Manager and JDownloader, which also offer the ability to automatically shut down the computer after completing downloads.
Q7. Can I customize the actions to be performed before the shutdown?
Unfortunately, IDM does not provide options to customize actions before the shutdown. It simply initiates the shutdown process.
Q8. Will my computer turn itself back on after the shutdown?
No, the computer will remain off after the automatic shutdown. You will need to manually turn it back on if required.
Q9. What if there are multiple downloads running simultaneously?
If there are multiple downloads running simultaneously in IDM, the automatic shutdown feature will wait until all the downloads are completed before shutting down the computer.
Q10. How can I check if the automatic shutdown feature is enabled?
To check if the automatic shutdown feature is enabled, go to the IDM options menu and ensure the “Turn off computer when done” option is checked.
Q11. Can this feature be used on other operating systems besides Windows?
The automatic shutdown feature in IDM is designed specifically for Windows operating systems and may not be available for other operating systems.
Q12. Does the computer need to be idle during the download process for the automatic shutdown to work?
No, the automatic shutdown feature in IDM works regardless of whether the computer is idle or actively being used during the download process.
Conclusion
Automatically shutting down your computer after completing downloads in IDM can be a convenient feature, especially when you want to save time and power. By following the simple steps mentioned above, you can easily enable the automatic shutdown feature in IDM and enjoy automated computer shutdowns after completing your downloads.