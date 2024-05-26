How to allow USB file transfer with broken screen?

Dealing with a broken screen on your device can be a frustrating experience, especially when you need to transfer important files via USB. However, there are several solutions available that will enable you to carry out USB file transfers, even with a broken screen. In this article, we will explore these methods and help you retrieve your files efficiently.
Method 1: Using USB Debugging
One of the most effective ways to enable USB file transfer with a broken screen is by making use of USB debugging. This feature allows you to control your device through a computer, bypassing the need for a functioning screen. Here’s how you can enable USB debugging:
1. Connect your device to a computer using a USB cable.
2. Install the appropriate device drivers if required.
3. Open the settings menu on your device and navigate to “About phone” or “About tablet.”
4. Look for the “Build number” option and tap it repeatedly until you see a message indicating that developer options have been enabled.
5. Go back to the main settings menu and look for “Developer options” or “Developer settings.”
6. Enable USB debugging by toggling the switch or checking the box next to it.
Now that USB debugging is enabled, you can transfer files from your device to your computer:
7. On your computer, open File Explorer (Windows) or Finder (Mac).
8. Locate your device in the list of connected devices.
9. Double-click on your device to access its internal storage or SD card.
10. Browse through the folders to find the files you wish to transfer.
11. Copy and paste or drag and drop the files to your computer.
Method 2: Using a Third-Party Software
If your device does not support USB debugging or you encounter difficulties during the process, you can opt for a third-party software solution. There are various applications available that facilitate USB file transfers with broken screens. One such software is “Droid@Screen” which allows you to mirror your Android device’s screen on your computer, giving you control to transfer files. Follow these steps:
1. Download and install Droid@Screen on your computer.
2. Connect your device to the computer via USB.
3. Launch the Droid@Screen application.
4. The software should detect your device and display its screen on your computer.
5. Use the mouse and keyboard on your computer to navigate to the files you want to transfer.
6. Copy and paste or drag and drop the files to your computer.
FAQs:
Q1: What if my device doesn’t have USB debugging enabled?
USB debugging may not be available on all devices or disabled by default. In such cases, you can try using third-party software to facilitate file transfers.
Q2: Will USB file transfer work if the touch screen is unresponsive?
Yes, USB file transfer can work even if the touch screen is unresponsive, as long as the device is recognized by the computer.
Q3: Are there any alternatives to the “Droid@Screen” software?
Yes, there are several alternatives available, such as “ApowerMirror” and “Vysor,” which offer similar functionality for screen mirroring and file transfers.
Q4: Can I perform USB file transfer without a computer?
No, USB file transfer requires a computer as the intermediary device.
Q5: Is there a way to recover files from a device with a broken screen without using USB?
Yes, if your device has an SD card slot, you can remove the SD card and insert it into a card reader for file recovery.
Q6: What if my device is locked and requires a passcode or pattern to access?
Unfortunately, USB file transfer will not be possible without unlocking the device first.
Q7: Can I transfer files wirelessly if my device has a broken screen?
Yes, some applications like “AirDroid” or “Pushbullet” allow wireless file transfers between your device and computer.
Q8: Is it possible to repair the broken screen and then transfer files?
Yes, if the broken screen is repairable, you can fix it, and then follow the standard methods of USB file transfer.
Q9: Will USB file transfers cause data loss on my device?
No, USB file transfers do not cause data loss on your device, as they typically involve copying files rather than moving or deleting them.
Q10: Can I use USB file transfer with a broken screen on iOS devices?
Yes, USB file transfer methods can also be applied to iOS devices by using appropriate software like “iExplorer” or “AnyTrans.”
Q11: Will enabling USB debugging void my warranty?
No, enabling USB debugging does not void your device warranty, as it is an officially supported feature.
Q12: What if my computer does not recognize my device upon connection?
In such cases, try using different USB cables, USB ports, or check if the required device drivers are installed on your computer.