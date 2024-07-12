**How to allow USB debugging with broken screen?**
If you’ve unfortunately ended up with a broken screen on your Android device, you may be concerned about how to enable USB debugging to access your device’s data. While it may seem like a tricky situation, there are methods you can try to allow USB debugging with a broken screen. Follow the steps outlined below to enable USB debugging and retrieve your important data.
1.
What is USB debugging?
USB debugging is a mode that allows your Android device to communicate with the computer via USB connection, primarily used by developers for app development and debugging purposes.
2.
Why is USB debugging important?
USB debugging enables a bridge between your Android device and the computer, allowing you to access various advanced features, such as backing up data, flashing custom ROMs, or recovering data from a broken screen.
3.
Can I enable USB debugging with a broken screen?
Yes, it is possible to enable USB debugging with a broken screen, but the process may vary depending on the device model and the extent of the screen damage.
4.
Method 1: Using a USB OTG adapter
Some Android devices support USB On-The-Go (OTG), which allows you to connect a USB flash drive or an OTG adapter. To enable USB debugging using this method, follow these steps:
a. Connect a USB OTG adapter to your device.
b. Connect a USB mouse to the OTG adapter.
c. Use the mouse to unlock your device.
d. Go to “Settings” > “Developer Options” > “USB Debugging” and enable it.
5.
Method 2: Using Android SDK and ADB
If your device doesn’t support USB OTG, you can still enable USB debugging using Android SDK and ADB (Android Debug Bridge). Here’s how:
a. Install Android SDK on your computer.
b. Connect your broken screen Android device to the computer via USB.
c. Launch a command prompt or terminal window on the computer.
d. Navigate to the Android SDK installation directory and locate the ADB executable.
e. Execute the command “adb devices” to ensure your device is recognized.
f. Enter the command “adb shell input keyevent 82” to simulate pressing the Unlock button.
g. Finally, enter the command “adb shell settings put secure adb_enabled 1” to enable USB debugging.
6.
Method 3: Using third-party software
If the above methods fail to work or seem too complicated, there are third-party tools available that can assist in enabling USB debugging on a device with a broken screen. Some popular options include Dr.Fone – Recover (Android) and Broken Android Data Extraction.
7.
Can I recover data without enabling USB debugging?
In some cases, it may be possible to recover data from a broken screen Android device without enabling USB debugging. Tools like Dr.Fone – Recover (Android) mentioned earlier can help retrieve data even without USB debugging. However, the success rate may vary depending on the device and the extent of the damage.
8.
What precautions should I take during the process?
When attempting to enable USB debugging with a broken screen, it’s important to keep a few things in mind:
a. Be cautious with the selection of third-party software, as not all tools are reliable or safe.
b. Follow the instructions carefully to prevent any further damage to your device.
c. Consider reaching out to a professional if you’re not confident in performing the steps on your own.
9.
Is there a way to prevent such situations?
To avoid situations where USB debugging cannot be enabled due to a broken screen, it’s recommended to regularly back up your Android device’s data to an external location, such as cloud storage or a computer.
10.
Can I repair the broken screen myself?
Repairing a broken screen requires technical expertise, so it’s generally advised to seek professional help or visit an authorized service center. Attempting to repair it yourself may void any existing warranties or further damage the device.
11.
Can a broken screen compromise my data?
A broken screen itself doesn’t compromise your data, as long as the device is functional. However, a broken screen may make it difficult to access and retrieve your data if you cannot enable USB debugging.
12.
How can I protect my screen from further damage?
To protect your screen from further damage, consider using a screen protector or a protective case for your Android device. Additionally, handle your device with care and avoid dropping it or subjecting it to excessive pressure.