How to airplay from laptop to Samsung smart tv?

Samsung Smart TVs offer a range of features to enhance your viewing experience, and one such feature is the ability to connect and stream content from your laptop directly to your TV using AirPlay. With AirPlay, you can easily mirror your laptop’s screen or stream videos, photos, and music straight to your Samsung Smart TV. If you’re wondering how to AirPlay from your laptop to a Samsung Smart TV, this guide will walk you through the process step by step.
Requirements for AirPlay
Before you begin, make sure you meet the following requirements:
1. A Samsung Smart TV (compatible models: 2018 or later running Tizen 4.0 or higher).
2. A laptop (compatible with AirPlay, preferably running Windows 10 or higher).
3. Both your laptop and Samsung Smart TV must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
Setting up AirPlay on Your Samsung Smart TV
To use AirPlay on your Samsung Smart TV, follow these steps:
1. **Power on your Samsung Smart TV and make sure it is connected to your Wi-Fi network**.
2. On your laptop, open the web browser of your choice and search for “Samsung Smart Things.”
3. Open the Samsung Smart Things website and navigate to the “Features” section.
4. Look for the AirPlay logo and click on it to download the SmartThings app for your laptop.
5. Once the app is downloaded, install it following the on-screen instructions.
6. Launch the SmartThings app on your laptop and sign in to your Samsung account (or create a new one if you don’t have an account).
7. **On your Samsung Smart TV, press the “Home” button on your remote control**.
8. Using your remote, navigate to the “Settings” option and select it.
9. Scroll down to “General” and select “Apple AirPlay Settings.”
10. Toggle the “AirPlay” option to “On” to enable AirPlay on your Samsung Smart TV.
11. **Make sure the “Allow Access” option is set to “Everyone”**.
Connecting Your Laptop to Your Samsung Smart TV
Now that AirPlay is enabled on your Samsung Smart TV, here’s how you connect your laptop:
1. **On your laptop, press the “Windows” key + “K” key together**.
2. A sidebar will appear on the right side of your screen, displaying available devices to connect to.
3. **Locate your Samsung Smart TV’s name on the sidebar and click on it**.
4. On your Samsung Smart TV, a passcode will be displayed. **Enter the passcode shown on your TV into the pop-up window on your laptop**.
5. After entering the passcode correctly, your laptop’s screen will be mirrored on your Samsung Smart TV. You can now stream videos, play music, or view photos directly from your laptop.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I AirPlay from any laptop?
AirPlay is primarily supported on laptops running Windows 10 or higher, or macOS 10.14 or higher. However, some older versions might also support AirPlay.
2. Can I mirror my laptop’s screen using AirPlay?
Yes, AirPlay allows you to mirror your laptop’s screen on your Samsung Smart TV, enabling you to display presentations or browse the internet on a larger screen.
3. Can I stream videos from my laptop to my Samsung Smart TV?
Absolutely! With AirPlay, you can easily stream videos from various platforms like YouTube, Netflix, or any other video streaming service from your laptop to your Samsung Smart TV.
4. Do I need a Samsung account to use AirPlay?
Yes, you will need a Samsung account to enable AirPlay on your Samsung Smart TV and connect it to your laptop.
5. Why can’t I see my Samsung Smart TV’s name in the sidebar?
Make sure your laptop and Samsung Smart TV are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. If the issue persists, restart both devices and try again.
6. Can I connect multiple laptops to my Samsung Smart TV using AirPlay?
Yes, you can connect multiple laptops to your Samsung Smart TV using AirPlay, as long as they are all connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
7. Can I play music from my laptop on my Samsung Smart TV using AirPlay?
Certainly! With AirPlay, you can play music directly from your laptop’s library and enjoy it on your Samsung Smart TV’s superior speakers.
8. Does AirPlay work with third-party apps on my laptop?
AirPlay is compatible with various third-party apps, allowing you to stream content from those apps to your Samsung Smart TV effortlessly.
9. Can I control the playback from my laptop while streaming content via AirPlay?
Yes, you can conveniently control the playback, adjust the volume, or even switch to a different video while streaming content from your laptop to your Samsung Smart TV.
10. Do I have to enable AirPlay every time I want to use it?
No, as long as AirPlay is enabled on your Samsung Smart TV, you only need to connect your laptop once, and it will remember the connection for future use.
11. Can I use AirPlay to stream games from my laptop to my Samsung Smart TV?
While AirPlay is primarily designed for streaming videos, photos, and music, some games might support AirPlay, allowing you to enjoy gaming on a bigger screen.
12. Can I use AirPlay to show photos from my laptop on my Samsung Smart TV?
Absolutely! You can effortlessly display your favorite photos or presentations from your laptop on your Samsung Smart TV’s larger, high-definition screen using AirPlay.