How to adjust keyboard light on ASUS laptop?

ASUS laptops are known for their excellent build quality and advanced features, including customizable keyboard backlighting. If you own an ASUS laptop and wonder how to adjust the keyboard light, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process, step by step.
Adjusting the Keyboard Light on ASUS Laptops
1. Locate the Function (Fn) key: Look for the Fn key on your keyboard, typically located at the bottom-left corner.
2. Find the Keyboard Backlight key: On most ASUS laptops, the Keyboard Backlight key is the F4 key, indicated by an icon that resembles three horizontal lines with light rays emitting from them.
3. Press the Function (Fn) key and the Keyboard Backlight key simultaneously: To adjust the keyboard light on your ASUS laptop, press and hold the Fn key, then press the Keyboard Backlight key. You may need to press them multiple times to cycle through different brightness levels.
4. Adjust the brightness level: Each time you press the Keyboard Backlight key, the brightness level will change. Adjust it until you find the desired brightness.
5. Use the Windows Mobility Center: Another way to adjust the keyboard light on an ASUS laptop is by using the Windows Mobility Center. Press the Windows key + X to open the Mobility Center, then navigate to the Keyboard Backlight option and adjust the brightness as needed.
6. Create a keyboard shortcut: If you frequently adjust the keyboard light, you can also create a keyboard shortcut for quick access. Open the ASUS Keyboard Settings app, go to the “Shortcuts” tab, and assign a convenient key combination for adjusting the backlighting.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I turn off the keyboard light completely?
Yes, you can. Simply press the Keyboard Backlight key or use the Windows Mobility Center to lower the brightness until it turns off.
2. Can I change the color of the keyboard light?
No, most ASUS laptops only offer white backlighting. However, some high-end models may provide RGB lighting options for individual key customization.
3. What should I do if my keyboard light does not work?
Make sure you have the latest keyboard drivers installed. You can update them through the ASUS Support website or by using the Device Manager in Windows.
4. Is it possible to set the keyboard light to automatically adjust according to ambient light?
Unfortunately, most ASUS laptops do not have built-in ambient light sensors for automatic brightness adjustment.
5. Can I customize the keyboard light for different applications or games?
ASUS laptops don’t have native software for application-specific customization. However, you can use third-party software like “Aura Creator” to achieve this functionality.
6. Is the keyboard light feature available on all ASUS laptop models?
No, the availability of keyboard backlighting varies depending on the laptop model. Budget-oriented laptops may lack this feature.
7. Can I adjust the keyboard light in BIOS settings?
No, the keyboard light adjustment is not typically available in the BIOS settings.
8. How can I know if my ASUS laptop has a keyboard backlight?
Look for the presence of the Keyboard Backlight key (usually F4) or a relevant icon on your laptop’s keyboard to confirm if it supports backlighting.
9. Why is my keyboard light not turning on when I press the shortcut keys?
Ensure that you haven’t accidentally disabled the keyboard backlight. Sometimes, laptops have a physical switch or Fn key combination to toggle the backlight on/off.
10. Can I adjust the keyboard light to different zones or sections?
No, most ASUS laptops have uniform keyboard backlighting without the ability to adjust specific zones or sections independently.
11. Does adjusting the keyboard light affect battery life?
Yes, enabling the keyboard backlight consumes additional battery power. It is advisable to reduce the brightness or turn it off when running on battery to conserve power.
12. Is it possible to repair a faulty keyboard light?
If the keyboard light on your ASUS laptop is not functioning correctly, it might be a hardware issue. Consider reaching out to ASUS support or a professional technician for repair or replacement.