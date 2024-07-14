How to adjust brightness on second monitor Windows 10?

If you use multiple monitors with your Windows 10 computer, you might have encountered the need to adjust the brightness on your second monitor. Windows 10 provides a simple way to adjust the brightness on your primary monitor, but what about the secondary one? In this article, we will guide you through the process of adjusting the brightness on your second monitor in Windows 10.
Adjusting Brightness on Second Monitor in Windows 10
Adjusting the brightness on your second monitor in Windows 10 requires a few additional steps. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you get it done:
Step 1: Open Display Settings
Open the “Settings” app on your Windows 10 computer by pressing the Windows key and clicking on the gear-shaped icon in the Start menu.
Step 2: Go to System
In the Settings app, locate and click on the “System” option. This will open the system settings page.
Step 3: Select Display
In the left sidebar of the System settings page, click on the “Display” option. This will open the display settings.
Step 4: Identify Your Second Monitor
Scroll down to the “Multiple displays” section. Identify your second monitor and click on it.
Step 5: Adjust Brightness
Once you’ve selected your second monitor, you will see its display settings. Scroll down and locate the “Brightness and color” section. Use the slider under “Brightness” to adjust the brightness level according to your preference.
Step 6: Apply the Changes
After adjusting the brightness on your second monitor, click on the “Apply” button to save the changes. If you are satisfied with the results, click on the “Keep changes” button. Otherwise, click on the “Revert” button to discard the changes.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: Can I adjust the brightness of my second monitor using the buttons on the monitor itself?
A1: Yes, if your second monitor has physical buttons, you can usually adjust its brightness using those buttons.
Q2: Why can’t I adjust the brightness of my second monitor from the Windows 10 Action Center?
A2: Windows 10 only provides brightness control for the primary monitor through the Action Center. To adjust the brightness on your second monitor, you need to follow the steps mentioned above.
Q3: Is it possible to adjust the brightness individually for each monitor in a multi-monitor setup?
A3: Yes, Windows 10 allows you to adjust the brightness individually for each monitor in a multi-monitor setup.
Q4: Can I adjust the brightness of my second monitor using third-party software?
A4: Yes, there are third-party software options available that allow you to adjust the brightness of your second monitor. However, using the built-in Windows 10 settings is often the simplest and most reliable method.
Q5: Does adjusting the brightness on my second monitor affect the settings on my primary monitor?
A5: No, adjusting the brightness on your second monitor will not affect the settings on your primary monitor. Each monitor has its own individual settings.
Q6: Why is my second monitor brighter than my primary monitor?
A6: The brightness of each monitor can vary based on its specific hardware. Adjusting the brightness settings individually for each monitor will allow you to match their brightness levels.
Q7: Can I save different brightness settings for different scenarios on my second monitor?
A7: Unfortunately, Windows 10 does not provide a built-in feature to save different brightness settings for different scenarios on your second monitor.
Q8: What is the recommended brightness level for a monitor?
A8: The recommended brightness level for a monitor generally falls between 200 and 300 cd/m² (candelas per square meter).
Q9: Why is it important to adjust the brightness on my second monitor?
A9: Adjusting the brightness on your monitor is essential for achieving optimal viewing comfort and preventing eye strain.
Q10: Can I adjust the brightness of my second monitor in extended display mode?
A10: Yes, you can adjust the brightness of your second monitor in extended display mode using the steps mentioned earlier in this article.
Q11: Will adjusting the brightness on my second monitor affect the battery life on my laptop?
A11: If you are using a laptop, adjusting the brightness on your second monitor will not affect its battery life. Brightness adjustments are specific to the monitor’s display and not the overall system.
Q12: Can I adjust the brightness of my second monitor on a Mac?
A12: The process of adjusting the brightness on a second monitor may differ on a Mac. For Mac-specific instructions, refer to Apple’s support documentation.