How to add your own audio to CapCut on computer?**

CapCut is a popular video editing application that allows users to create stunning videos with ease. While it comes with a range of audio options, many users often wonder how to add their own audio to CapCut on their computer. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to add your own audio and enhance your video editing experience.
To add your own audio to CapCut on your computer, follow the step-by-step guide below:
1. **Import your video:** Open CapCut on your computer and import the video you want to edit by clicking on the “Import” button.
2. **Locate the audio track:** Click on the “Audio” button located at the bottom of the screen. In the audio track menu, you can find a range of pre-installed audio options.
3. **Import your own audio:** To add your own audio, click on the “+” button at the top right corner of the audio track menu. This will open your computer’s file explorer. Browse through your files and select the audio file you wish to use.
4. **Adjust the audio:** Once you have imported your audio, it will appear on the audio track. You can drag and drop it to the desired position and adjust its length as per your requirements.
5. **Fine-tune the audio:** CapCut provides various options to fine-tune your audio. You can adjust the volume, fade in/out effects, and even apply audio equalizers to enhance the overall sound quality.
6. **Preview and save:** Once you have added and adjusted your own audio, click on the “Preview” button to review your edited video. If you are satisfied with the result, click on the “Save” button to export your video with the new audio track.
By following these simple steps, you can easily add your own audio to CapCut on your computer and customize your videos to suit your preferences. Now let’s take a look at some frequently asked questions related to this topic:
**FAQs about adding your own audio to CapCut on computer:**
1. Can I add multiple audio tracks to my video on CapCut?
Yes, CapCut allows you to add multiple audio tracks to your video. You can import multiple audio files and adjust them individually to create a layered audio experience.
2. Can I edit the volume of my own audio in CapCut?
Absolutely! CapCut provides volume control options, allowing you to increase or decrease the volume of your own audio.
3. How can I remove the original audio in my video and replace it with my own audio?
To remove the original audio in your video, you can simply mute the audio track by clicking on the speaker icon located beneath the audio track.
4. Does CapCut support all audio file formats?
CapCut supports a wide range of audio file formats, including MP3, WAV, AAC, and more. However, it is always recommended to check the application’s official documentation for the complete list of supported audio formats.
5. Can I add sound effects to my own audio in CapCut?
Yes, CapCut provides a variety of sound effects that you can apply to your own audio to enhance its overall impact.
6. Is it possible to adjust the audio timeline in CapCut?
Yes, you can easily adjust the audio timeline in CapCut. Simply drag the audio track left or right to change its starting point or alignment with the video.
7. Can I record my own audio directly within CapCut?
As of now, CapCut does not have a built-in audio recording feature. However, you can use other audio recording software and import the recorded audio into CapCut.
8. Does CapCut provide royalty-free music?
Yes, CapCut offers a wide range of royalty-free music tracks that you can use to enhance your videos. You can find these tracks in the audio library within the application.
9. Can I export my video with the added audio in different file formats?
CapCut supports various video file formats for exporting, including MP4, MOV, and AVI. You can choose the desired file format while saving the edited video.
10. Is CapCut available for Windows and Mac computers?
Yes, CapCut is available for both Windows and Mac computers. You can download and install the application from the respective app stores.
11. Can I use CapCut for commercial video editing?
Yes, CapCut can be used for both personal and commercial video editing purposes. However, it is always recommended to check the licensing terms and conditions for any specific requirements.
12. Does CapCut provide tutorial videos for beginners?
Yes, CapCut provides tutorial videos within the application to help beginners learn how to use the various features, including adding your own audio, to enhance their video editing skills.
In conclusion, adding your own audio to CapCut on your computer is a simple process that can greatly enhance your video editing experience. By following the steps mentioned above, you can easily customize your videos with your favorite audio tracks and create impressive visuals. So, give it a try and let your creativity flow!