How to add USB to virtualbox?

If you are using VirtualBox to run a virtual machine (VM) on your computer, you might encounter situations where you need to access USB devices within the VM. Whether it is a USB drive, printer, or any other USB peripheral, VirtualBox allows you to add USB support to your virtual machines. In this article, we will guide you through the process of adding USB to VirtualBox.
First Steps: Install VirtualBox Extension Pack
Before you can add USB support to your virtual machines, it is important to ensure that you have the VirtualBox Extension Pack installed. The Extension Pack provides additional functionalities like USB support. Here’s how you can install it:
- Download the VirtualBox Extension Pack from the official VirtualBox website.
- Open VirtualBox and go to File > Preferences.
- In the Preferences window, select the Extensions tab.
- Click on the “Add new package” icon (folder with a green plus sign) and select the Extension Pack file you downloaded.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to install the Extension Pack.
Configuring USB Support in VirtualBox
Once you have the Extension Pack installed, you can proceed to add USB support to your virtual machines. Follow these steps to configure USB support:
- Open VirtualBox and select the virtual machine you want to add USB support to.
- Click on the Settings button.
- In the Settings window, select the USB tab.
- Check the box that says “Enable USB Controller.”
- Choose the USB version you want to use (USB 1.1, USB 2.0, or USB 3.0), depending on your requirements.
Adding USB Devices
- With the virtual machine selected, click on the “Add” icon in the USB Device Filters section.
- A list of available USB devices will be displayed. Select the device you want to add and click “OK.”
Now, the selected USB device will be accessible within the virtual machine. You can use it just like any other USB device connected directly to your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How to remove a USB device from VirtualBox?
To remove a USB device from VirtualBox, simply select the virtual machine, go to Settings > USB, and click on the device you want to remove. Then, click on the “Remove” icon.
2. Can I add multiple USB devices to a virtual machine?
Yes, you can add multiple USB devices to a virtual machine by repeating the steps mentioned earlier and selecting different devices from the USB Device Filters list.
3. What if my USB device is not recognized by VirtualBox?
If your USB device is not recognized by VirtualBox, you can try the following:
- Ensure that the USB device is not being used by your host system.
- Reboot your host system and the virtual machine.
- Check if the USB device is supported by VirtualBox. Some USB devices might not be compatible.
4. Can I use USB 3.0 devices if my host system only supports USB 2.0?
Yes, VirtualBox allows you to use USB 3.0 devices even if your host system only supports USB 2.0. However, the device will operate at USB 2.0 speeds.
5. How can I share a USB device between my host system and the virtual machine?
To share a USB device between your host system and the virtual machine, you can enable USB pass-through. Go to Settings > USB, check the box that says “Enable USB Controller,” and click on the “Add” icon. Then, select the device and click “OK.”
6. What if I encounter issues with USB devices on macOS?
If you are using VirtualBox on macOS and experience issues with USB devices, you might need to install additional software called VirtualBox Extension Pack for macOS hosts. Ensure it is properly installed and try again.
7. Can I use USB devices with all types of virtual machines?
Yes, you can use USB devices with all types of virtual machines, whether it is a Windows, Linux, or macOS VM.
8. Does USB support work on VirtualBox running on Linux?
Yes, USB support works on VirtualBox running on Linux, provided you have the necessary permissions to access USB devices.
9. Can I connect an iPhone or Android device to VirtualBox?
Yes, you can connect an iPhone or Android device to VirtualBox using USB pass-through, allowing you to transfer files or debug applications within the virtual machine.
10. How to enable USB 3.0 support in VirtualBox?
To enable USB 3.0 support in VirtualBox, go to Settings > USB, check the box that says “Enable USB 3.0 (xHCI) Controller.” Please note that your host system and the virtual machine need to support USB 3.0 for this to work.
11. Can I use USB devices in VirtualBox if I am using a Macbook with Apple Silicon?
Yes, VirtualBox has experimental support for USB devices on Macbooks with Apple Silicon. Ensure you have the latest version of VirtualBox installed, and follow the same steps mentioned earlier.
12. Is it possible to add USB support to an existing virtual machine without restarting it?
No, you need to power off and restart the virtual machine for USB support changes to take effect. Make sure to save any important data before restarting the virtual machine.