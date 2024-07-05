How to add USB printer to Windows 10?

Adding a USB printer to your Windows 10 computer is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few simple steps. Whether you recently purchased a new printer or need to connect an existing one to your Windows 10 device, this article will guide you through the process.
Step-by-Step Guide
1. Connect the Printer to Your Computer
Start by connecting your USB printer to your Windows 10 computer using a USB cable. Make sure both ends of the cable are securely plugged in.
2. Power on the Printer
Turn on your USB printer and ensure that it is properly powered up. Check the printer’s display for any error messages, and make sure there are no paper jams or other issues.
3. Open the Settings Menu
Click on the “Start” button located on the bottom left corner of your desktop. This will open the Start Menu. From there, click on the “Settings” icon, which looks like a gear.
4. Go to Devices
Within the Settings menu, locate and click on the “Devices” option. This will open the Devices settings window, where you can manage various external devices, including printers.
5. Select Printers & Scanners
In the Devices settings window, navigate to the left sidebar and click on the “Printers & scanners” tab. This section allows you to manage your printers and scanning devices.
6. Click on “Add a Printer or Scanner”
Under the Printers & scanners section, you will find the “Add a printer or scanner” button. Click on it to start the detection process for your USB printer.
7. Wait for the Detection Process
Windows 10 will now search for any connected printers. Wait for the detection process to finish. It may take a few moments, especially if this is the first time you are connecting the printer to your computer.
8. Select Your Printer
Once the detection process is complete, a list of detected printers will be displayed. Select your USB printer from the list by clicking on it. The printer will be highlighted once selected.
9. Install the Printer’s Driver
After selecting your printer, Windows 10 will automatically begin installing the necessary drivers for your USB printer. Wait for the installation process to complete. It may take a few minutes.
10. Test the Printer
Once the driver installation is finished, you can test your USB printer. Open any document or file you wish to print, and click on the print option. The printer should now appear as an available option. Select it and proceed with printing.
11. Printer Setup Complete
Congratulations! You have successfully added your USB printer to Windows 10. Enjoy hassle-free printing with your connected printer.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use a USB printer with Windows 10?
Absolutely! Windows 10 supports a wide range of USB printers and makes it easy to add them to your computer.
2. Do I need to install any drivers for my USB printer?
In most cases, Windows 10 will automatically install the required drivers for your USB printer. However, if the installation fails, you may need to visit the printer manufacturer’s website and download the drivers manually.
3. What if my USB printer is not detected by Windows 10?
If your USB printer is not detected, make sure the USB cable is securely connected to both the printer and your computer. You may also try using a different USB port or cable, and ensure that the printer is powered on.
4. Can I connect multiple USB printers to my Windows 10 computer?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to connect multiple USB printers to your computer. Simply repeat the steps mentioned above for each printer you want to add.
5. Can I use a wireless printer with Windows 10?
Yes, Windows 10 also supports wireless printers. However, the setup process may be slightly different. Refer to your printer’s manual or manufacturer’s website for specific instructions on connecting a wireless printer to Windows 10.
6. Is it possible to add a network printer using a USB connection?
No, network printers require a network connection, such as Ethernet or Wi-Fi, to be added to Windows 10. USB printers can only be connected directly to a computer.
7. Can I share a USB printer with other devices on my network?
Yes, you can share a USB printer with other devices on your network. To do so, enable printer sharing on the computer to which the USB printer is connected, and then add the shared printer on other devices.
8. Can I print from my Windows 10 laptop to a USB printer connected to another computer?
Yes, you can print from your Windows 10 laptop to a USB printer connected to another computer on the same network. Simply set up printer sharing on the computer that has the USB printer connected, and add the shared printer on your laptop.
9. How can I remove a USB printer from Windows 10?
To remove a USB printer, go to the Printers & scanners section in the Devices settings window. Locate the printer you want to remove, click on it, and select the “Remove device” option.
10. Can I change the default printer in Windows 10?
Yes, you can change the default printer in Windows 10. Go to the Printers & scanners section in the Devices settings window, click on the printer you want to set as default, and select the “Set as default” option.
11. What if my USB printer is not printing correctly?
If your USB printer is not printing correctly, make sure it has sufficient paper and ink/toner. Restart both your computer and the printer, and check for any error messages on the printer’s display. If the issue persists, reinstall the printer’s drivers.
12. Is it possible to print a test page after adding a USB printer to Windows 10?
Yes, you can print a test page after adding a USB printer to Windows 10. Right-click on the printer in the Printers & scanners section, select “Printer properties,” and click on the “Print Test Page” button.