Is your ASUS computer not recognizing your USB drive as a bootable device? Are you trying to install a new operating system or perform a system recovery using a USB drive? Adding a USB boot option in the ASUS BIOS can solve this issue and enable you to boot your computer from a USB device. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of adding the USB boot option in ASUS BIOS.
The Answer: How to Add USB Boot Option in BIOS ASUS?
Adding a USB boot option in ASUS BIOS is a simple process that involves accessing the BIOS settings and adjusting a few settings. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through the process:
1. **Start by restarting your computer** and continuously tapping the “Del” or “F2” key (depending on your ASUS motherboard model) to enter the BIOS setup.
2. Once inside the BIOS setup, navigate to the “Boot” tab using the arrow keys on your keyboard.
3. Under the “Boot” tab, locate the “Boot Option Priorities” or “Boot Option Menu” (varies depending on the BIOS version).
4. Press “Enter” to access the boot option settings.
5. In the boot options, find the “Add New Boot Option” or “Add New Entry” option and select it.
6. Give a descriptive name to your new boot option to help you identify it. For example, you can name it “USB Boot” or “Removable Device.”
7. Choose the device type as “USB” or “Removable Device” and click “Browse” or “Select” to choose the USB drive from the available list. If your USB device is not listed, check if it is properly connected and click “Refresh” or “Rescan” to update the device list.
8. After selecting the USB drive, click “OK” or “Add” to save the changes.
9. Next, move the USB boot option to the top of the boot priority list. Highlight the newly added USB boot option and press the “+” or “Shift + N” key until it reaches the top of the list.
10. Save the changes and exit the BIOS setup by pressing “F10” or selecting the “Save & Exit” option.
11. Restart your computer, and it will now boot from the USB drive if it is properly bootable.
Now that you have successfully added the USB boot option in your ASUS BIOS, you can easily boot your computer from a USB device.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I boot from a USB drive on any ASUS computer?
Yes, most ASUS computers provide the option to boot from a USB drive in their BIOS settings.
2. Why is my USB drive not showing up in the boot options?
The USB drive might not be properly connected, or it might not be recognized as a bootable device. Make sure the USB drive is connected correctly and that it contains a bootable operating system or recovery media.
3. How can I make my USB drive bootable?
To make a USB drive bootable, you can use various tools like Rufus or Windows’ built-in Media Creation Tool to create a bootable USB drive with an operating system or recovery media.
4. What should I do if my USB drive is not listed in the boot options?
First, ensure that the USB drive is connected properly. If it still doesn’t show up, try updating your BIOS to the latest version or check if your computer supports booting from USB drives.
5. Can I boot from a USB 3.0 port?
Yes, most modern ASUS computers support booting from USB 3.0 ports. However, if you encounter any issues, try using a USB 2.0 port instead.
6. Why is the USB boot option not saving in the BIOS?
Ensure that you are properly saving the changes before exiting the BIOS setup. Additionally, check if your BIOS version is up to date, as older versions may have limitations.
7. How can I change the boot priority later?
If you wish to modify the boot priority later, you can access the BIOS setup by restarting your computer and pressing the Del or F2 key at startup. From there, you can adjust the boot priorities as needed.
8. Does adding a USB boot option affect other boot options?
No, adding a USB boot option does not affect other boot options unless you modify the boot priorities.
9. Can I remove the USB boot option later?
Yes, you can remove the USB boot option from the boot priority list or delete it altogether from the BIOS settings.
10. Do I need a bootable USB drive for all operating systems?
Yes, you need a bootable USB drive containing the specific operating system or recovery media you wish to install or use.
11. Can I use a different brand of USB drive for booting?
Yes, you can use USB drives from different brands as long as they are recognized by your computer’s BIOS and contain a bootable operating system or recovery media.
12. Are the steps to add USB boot option the same for all ASUS motherboards?
The general steps to add a USB boot option are the same, but the BIOS interface and options may vary slightly depending on the ASUS motherboard model and BIOS version.