How to add thai keyboard Windows 10?

Windows 10 provides a wide range of language options, including Thai. Adding a Thai keyboard on your Windows 10 system is a simple process that allows you to type in Thai characters and conveniently communicate in the Thai language. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to add a Thai keyboard on Windows 10.
Steps to Add Thai Keyboard on Windows 10:
1. Open the Start menu on your Windows 10 computer and click on the “Settings” icon, which resembles a gear.
2. In the Settings window, click on the “Time & Language” option.
3. From the left-hand side menu, click on the “Language” tab.
4. Scroll down to the “Preferred languages” section and click on the “+ Add a preferred language” button.
5. A list of languages will appear. Scroll down or use the search box to find and select “Thai.” Click on the “Next” button.
6. You will be presented with language features. Make sure to check the box next to “Thai” and any other desired features, such as “Thai – Kedmanee” or “Thai – Pattachote.” Click on the “Install” button.
7. Windows will begin downloading and installing the necessary language pack for the Thai keyboard. It may take a few minutes depending on your internet speed.
8. Once the installation is complete, click on the “Back” button.
9. Under the “Preferred languages” section, you will now see “Thai” listed. Click on it and then click on the “Options” button that appears.
10. In the Thai language options, click on the “Add a keyboard” button.
11. A list of keyboard layouts will appear. Select the appropriate Thai keyboard layout based on your preference.
12. Click on the “Back” button and close the Language settings window.
How do I switch between Thai and English keyboard on Windows 10?
To switch between the Thai and English keyboard on Windows 10, you can use the “Windows key + Spacebar” shortcut. Pressing this combination will toggle between the installed keyboards.
How can I type Thai characters using the Thai keyboard on Windows 10?
Once you have added the Thai keyboard, you can easily type Thai characters by pressing the corresponding keys on your keyboard. The Thai characters are mapped to specific keys, and you can refer to a Thai keyboard layout chart for guidance.
Are there any specific Thai fonts I need to install for typing Thai characters?
Windows 10 comes with built-in Thai fonts, so there is no need to install any additional fonts. You can directly use the Thai characters with the default fonts available on your system.
Can I switch to Thai keyboard while using another language?
Yes, you can switch to the Thai keyboard while using any other language on your Windows 10 system. The language settings allow you to easily switch between keyboards without affecting the language used for the operating system and applications.
Can I customize the Thai keyboard layout on Windows 10?
Unfortunately, Windows 10 does not provide built-in customization options for the Thai keyboard layout. You will need third-party software if you wish to modify the keyboard layout.
How can I remove the Thai keyboard from Windows 10?
To remove the Thai keyboard from your Windows 10 system, go to the Language settings, select “Thai” under the “Preferred languages” section, click on the “Options” button, and then click on the “Remove” button. Confirm the removal when prompted.
Will adding the Thai keyboard affect my other language settings?
Adding the Thai keyboard will not affect your other language settings. You can freely switch between keyboard layouts without any impact on your language preferences.
Can I use the Thai keyboard on other Windows applications?
Yes, once you have added the Thai keyboard, you can use it on any Windows application that supports multilingual input. You can effortlessly switch to the Thai keyboard and start typing in Thai characters.
What if I am unable to find the Thai language option in the settings?
If you cannot find the Thai language option in the settings, your Windows 10 version may not include the Thai language pack. In that case, consider updating your Windows 10 to the latest version or seek assistance from Microsoft support.
Is it possible to use the Thai keyboard on Windows 10 tablets and touch-enabled devices?
Yes, you can use the Thai keyboard on Windows 10 tablets and touch-enabled devices. The virtual keyboard will allow you to type Thai characters using touch inputs.
By following these steps, you can easily add the Thai keyboard on your Windows 10 system and enhance your language capabilities. Enjoy typing in Thai and communicating with a broader audience effortlessly.