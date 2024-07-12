How to add stories on instagram from laptop?

With the popularity of Instagram soaring, it’s no surprise that users want to make the most out of this photo-sharing platform. One feature that has gained immense popularity is Instagram Stories. However, using this feature has traditionally been limited to smartphones. But fear not! In this article, we will uncover the secret of how to add stories on Instagram from your laptop.
How to add stories on Instagram from a laptop?
Before we delve into the steps, it’s essential to note that Instagram’s web version does not natively support uploading stories. Instagram encourages users to utilize their smartphone app for this purpose. However, with some clever workarounds, you can still upload stories to Instagram from your laptop. Here’s how:
1. Open Instagram on your web browser: Launch your preferred web browser and navigate to the Instagram website (www.instagram.com).
2. Log in: Log in to your Instagram account using your credentials.
3. Enable developer tools: Right-click anywhere on the screen and click on “Inspect” or “Inspect Element.” This will open the browser’s developer tools.
4. Toggle device toolbar: In the developer tools, look for a small device icon located at the top left or top right corner of the window. Click this icon to toggle the device toolbar.
5. Select a mobile device: Once the device toolbar is enabled, you will see a dropdown menu with a list of available mobile devices. Select any device from the list, such as an iPhone or Android smartphone.
6. Refresh the page: After selecting a mobile device, refresh the page to display the mobile version of Instagram.
7. Click on the camera icon: In the top-left corner, you will find a camera icon. Click on it to start adding a story.
8. Upload a photo or video: After clicking the camera icon, a file explorer window will appear. Select the photo or video you want to add as your story and click “Open.”
9. Edit and add effects: Once the file is uploaded, you can apply filters, add text, stickers, or any desired effects to your story.
10. Preview and share: After the desired edits, click on the “Your Story” button in the bottom left corner of the screen to share your story with your followers.
11. Return to the original view: To revert to the original view, press Ctrl+Shift+M (or Cmd+Shift+M on a Mac) or click on the device icon in the developer tools and select “Reset.”
Now, let’s address some commonly asked questions about adding Instagram Stories from a laptop.
FAQs:
1. Can I directly upload stories to Instagram from my laptop?
No, Instagram’s web version does not officially support direct story uploads from a laptop. The above method is a workaround using the mobile version of Instagram.
2. How do I access the developer tools?
You can access the developer tools by right-clicking anywhere on the Instagram page and selecting “Inspect” or “Inspect Element.”
3. Why do I need to select a mobile device?
By selecting a mobile device in the developer tools, you are essentially emulating the mobile version of Instagram, which allows you to access the story upload feature.
4. Can I upload multiple photos for a story?
Unfortunately, this workaround only supports the uploading of one photo or video at a time.
5. Can I use filters and add effects to my story?
Yes, once you upload the photo or video, you can apply filters, add text, stickers, and other effects, just like you would on the Instagram mobile app.
6. Will everyone see that I uploaded the story from a laptop?
No, your followers will not know whether you uploaded the story from a laptop or a smartphone.
7. Is there any chance my account could get suspended for using this method?
Using this method does not violate Instagram’s terms of service. It is simply a workaround to access the story upload feature. However, Instagram’s policies are subject to change, so it’s always advisable to exercise caution.
8. Is this method applicable to all web browsers?
Yes, you can use this method on popular web browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Safari.
9. Do I need to repeat these steps every time I want to post a story from my laptop?
Yes, you will need to repeat these steps every time you want to add a story from your laptop.
10. Can I view my story on my laptop after uploading it?
Yes, you can view your story on Instagram’s web version after uploading it.
11. Can I add story highlights from my laptop using this method?
Unfortunately, this workaround is specifically for adding stories and does not include the ability to add story highlights.
12. Can I add stories using third-party apps?
While there are various third-party apps available, it’s important to use them with caution, as they may not be secure or violate Instagram’s terms of service. It is advisable to use the above method, as it does not require any additional apps.
With these simple steps, you can now enjoy the convenience of adding Instagram Stories directly from your laptop. Share your favorite moments, enhance them with effects, and engage with your followers seamlessly. Happy story sharing!