How to add printer to chromebook via usb?

Chromebooks have gained popularity due to their simplicity, speed, and affordability. While they are primarily designed for cloud-based printing, it is still possible to connect a printer directly to your Chromebook via USB. In this article, we will guide you through the process of adding a printer to Chromebook using a USB cable.
The Step-by-Step Guide to Adding a Printer to Chromebook via USB
Adding a printer to a Chromebook via USB is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps:
Step 1: Verify Printer Compatibility
Check if your printer is compatible with Chromebook by visiting the official Google Cloud Print website or searching the specific model online. Most modern printers are compatible, but it’s always good to double-check.
Step 2: Connect Your Printer to Chromebook
Using a USB cable, connect your printer to the USB port on your Chromebook. Make sure both devices are powered on.
Step 3: Open Chromebook Settings
Click on the clock located in the bottom-right corner of your Chromebook’s screen. From the pop-up window, select the “Settings” option.
Step 4: Find “Printers”
In the Settings menu, scroll down and click on the “Advanced” section. From there, select “Printers” under the “Printing” category.
Step 5: Add Printer
Click on the “Add Printer” button. Your Chromebook will automatically detect the connected printer and display it in a pop-up window.
Step 6: Configure Printer Settings
Choose the printer you wish to add from the list in the pop-up window. If needed, click on the “More Settings” button to adjust printer options such as paper size and print quality.
Step 7: Print a Test Page
To ensure that the printer is set up correctly, click on the “Print” button to send a test page to the printer. If the test page prints successfully, your printer is successfully connected to your Chromebook via USB.
Frequently Asked Questions
Now, let’s address some common questions related to adding a printer to a Chromebook via USB:
1. Can I connect any printer to my Chromebook via USB?
Most modern printers are compatible with Chromebooks, but it is always best to verify compatibility before purchasing or attempting to connect a printer.
2. Do I need to install any software for the printer to work on Chromebook?
No, Chromebooks do not require any additional software installation to connect a printer via USB.
3. What happens if my printer is not compatible with Chromebook?
If your printer is not compatible with Chromebook, you can still print via Google Cloud Print or explore other wireless printing options.
4. Can I add multiple printers to my Chromebook?
Yes, you can add multiple printers to your Chromebook by following the same process outlined above for each printer.
5. Can I print wirelessly after adding a printer via USB?
No, adding a printer via USB does not enable wireless printing capabilities. However, you can still print wirelessly if your printer supports it and is connected to your network.
6. Is it possible to remove a printer that has been added to a Chromebook?
Yes, you can remove a printer from your Chromebook by accessing the “Printers” section in the Settings menu and selecting the printer you want to remove.
7. Do I need an internet connection to print using a USB-connected printer?
No, once the printer is connected via USB, you can print directly from your Chromebook without an internet connection.
8. Can I print from any application on my Chromebook?
Yes, once the printer is set up, you can print from any application that supports printing on your Chromebook.
9. Can I connect a wireless printer to my Chromebook via USB?
Yes, you can connect a wireless printer to your Chromebook via USB if it has a USB port.
10. Why isn’t my printer being detected when connected via USB?
Make sure your printer is powered on and the USB cable is securely connected to both the printer and the Chromebook. You may also need to try a different USB cable or port.
11. Can I connect a printer to my Chromebook via USB while it’s charging?
Yes, you can connect a printer to your Chromebook via USB while it’s charging without any issues.
12. Is it possible to print in color when using a USB-connected printer with a Chromebook?
Yes, you can print in color when using a USB-connected printer with your Chromebook. Just make sure to adjust the printer settings accordingly.
In conclusion, adding a printer to your Chromebook via USB is a quick and simple process. Just verify compatibility, connect the printer using a USB cable, and configure the settings. Now you can enjoy hassle-free printing directly from your Chromebook.