How to add numbers to Apple keyboard?

If you’ve recently switched to an Apple keyboard or simply wondered how to add numbers to your existing keyboard, you’re in the right place. Adding numbers to your Apple keyboard can be done easily, providing you with a more efficient way to input numerical data. In this article, we will guide you through the process step-by-step, so let’s get started.
Adding numbers to your Apple keyboard is simple and straightforward. Here is how you can do it:
1. **Press the number key** – The Apple keyboard has a dedicated row of numbers at the top. By pressing the desired number key, you can input numbers directly into your text.
2. **Hold the Shift key** – Holding the Shift key while pressing the number key will allow you to input symbols located above the numbers, such as exclamation points or hashtags.
3. **Use the Num Lock function** – If your Apple keyboard has a Num Lock function, press that key to activate it. Then, you can input numbers as if you were using a traditional numeric keypad.
4. **Enable the virtual number row** – On devices running iOS 11 or later, you can enable the virtual number row by going to Settings > General > Keyboard and turning on the “Enable Key Flicks” option. This will allow you to access the virtual number row by swiping down on the corresponding letter key.
With these methods, you can easily add numbers to your Apple keyboard without any hassle. Practice using these techniques, and you’ll soon become comfortable with inputting numerical data.
FAQs
1. Can I add numbers to an external Apple keyboard?
Yes, the same methods mentioned above can be applied to adding numbers to an external Apple keyboard. The layout and functionality remain the same.
2. What if my Apple keyboard doesn’t have a dedicated number row?
If your Apple keyboard lacks a dedicated number row, you can still input numbers by holding the Fn (Function) key and pressing the corresponding letter keys.
3. Can I customize the function of the number keys on my Apple keyboard?
No, the function of the number keys on the Apple keyboard is fixed and cannot be customized.
4. Are there any keyboard shortcuts for adding numbers on Apple keyboards?
Yes, you can use keyboard shortcuts such as Option + Shift + 3 to input the pound sign (#) and Option + Shift + 8 to input the asterisk (*).
5. Can I adjust the keyboard settings on my Mac to always display the virtual number row?
No, the virtual number row is only available on iOS devices and cannot be permanently displayed on Mac keyboards.
6. How can I type fractions or other special characters?
To type fractions or special characters, you can use the Emoji & Symbols menu by pressing Command + Control + Space and selecting the character you need.
7. What should I do if the number keys on my Apple keyboard are not responding?
Check your keyboard’s connection to your device, replace the batteries if necessary, or try connecting the keyboard to another device to identify if it is a hardware or software issue.
8. Can I add a numeric keypad to my Apple keyboard?
Yes, you can use external numeric keypads that connect to your Apple keyboard via USB or wireless connection to add a dedicated numeric keypad.
9. Do I need to download any additional software to use the virtual number row?
No, the virtual number row is a built-in feature available on devices running iOS 11 or later.
10. Can I enable the virtual number row on my iPhone?
Yes, the virtual number row can be enabled on iPhones running iOS 11 or later by going to Settings > General > Keyboard and turning on “Enable Key Flicks.”
11. Are there any third-party apps that offer additional number input options?
Yes, there are various third-party keyboard apps available on the App Store that offer different number input options and customization features.
12. Can I use voice dictation to input numbers on the Apple keyboard?
Yes, you can use the voice dictation feature on your Apple keyboard to input numbers by saying the desired numbers out loud.