Are you tired of switching back and forth between the letters and numbers on your iPhone keyboard? Did you know that you can add a number row to your iPhone keyboard for easier access to numbers and symbols? In this article, we will guide you step by step on how to add a number row to your iPhone keyboard.
Adding a number row to the iPhone keyboard
By default, the iPhone keyboard does not have a number row displayed at all times. However, there is a simple trick you can use to add this convenient feature. Just follow the steps below:
1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone’s home screen.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. In the General settings, look for and tap on “Keyboard.”
4. Next, select “Keyboards” to see the list of supported keyboards on your iPhone.
5. Tap on “Add New Keyboard.”
6. You will find a list of available keyboards; scroll down and tap on “English.”
7. Inside the English keyboard options, select “English (US).” (Note: The exact name may vary depending on your language preferences)
8. Now, you will see a list of keyboard layouts; choose “English (US) – QWERTY.”
9. Go back to the previous screen and you will find the “English (US) – QWERTY” keyboard added to the list of keyboards.
10. Tap on the “Edit” button in the top right corner of the screen.
11. Locate the “English (US) – QWERTY” keyboard and tap on the green plus icon next to it to enable it.
12. Exit the Settings app and open any app that uses the keyboard, such as Messages or Notes.
13. Tap on the text entry field to bring up the keyboard.
14. Tap and hold the globe or smiley face emoji button on the bottom-left corner of the keyboard until a menu appears.
15. From the menu, select “English (US) – QWERTY” or swipe right on the keyboard until you reach the desired layout.
Congratulations! You have successfully added a number row to your iPhone keyboard.
**How to add number row on iPhone keyboard?**
To add a number row to your iPhone keyboard, go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Add New Keyboard > English > English (US) – QWERTY. Enable the newly added keyboard and select it from the keyboard menu in any app.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I add a number row to any other keyboard layout?
No, the option to add a number row is currently available only for the QWERTY keyboard layout.
2. Can I customize the position of the number row?
No, the number row is fixed at the top of the keyboard and cannot be moved or customized.
3. Can I remove the number row once it’s added?
Yes, you can easily remove the number row by following the same steps mentioned earlier and disabling the “English (US) – QWERTY” keyboard.
4. Will adding a number row affect autocorrect or predictive text features?
No, adding a number row does not affect autocorrect or predictive text features. These features will work as they do with the default keyboard.
5. Can I add a number row to third-party keyboards?
No, the option to add a number row is currently only available for the default Apple keyboard.
6. Will adding a number row consume extra screen space?
Yes, adding a number row will reduce the visible space for the main keyboard, but it provides quick access to numbers and symbols.
7. Can I switch between keyboards without removing the number row?
Yes, you can switch between keyboards without removing the number row. Just tap and hold the globe or smiley face emoji button and select the desired keyboard.
8. Is there a shortcut to switch between keyboards?
Yes, you can switch between keyboards by swiping right or left on the keyboard itself.
9. Can I use the number row in all apps?
Yes, the number row will be accessible in any app that uses the iPhone keyboard, including messaging apps, notes, email, web browsers, and more.
10. Does adding a number row affect the keyboard layout in landscape mode?
Yes, the number row will also be present in landscape mode, providing easier access to numbers and symbols in both landscape and portrait orientations.
11. Will adding the number row consume additional battery life?
No, adding a number row to the iPhone keyboard does not consume any additional battery life.
12. Can I add a number row to older iPhone models?
Yes, you can add a number row to the keyboard on older iPhone models that support the latest iOS version, including iPhone 6, iPhone 7, and iPhone 8 series.
Now that you know how to add a number row to your iPhone keyboard, typing numbers and symbols will be a breeze. Enjoy the added convenience and efficiency this simple customization brings to your iPhone experience!