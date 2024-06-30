How to add new language to keyboard mac?

How to Add a New Language to Your Mac Keyboard
If you’re a multilingual person or need to communicate in different languages, adding a new language to your Mac keyboard can significantly enhance your typing experience. Thankfully, Apple provides a straightforward process to seamlessly switch between languages on your Mac. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps on how to add a new language to your keyboard on a Mac.
How to add a new language to the keyboard on Mac?
To add a new language to your Mac keyboard, follow these simple steps:
1. Open the Apple menu in the top left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences.”
2. Choose the “Keyboard” preference pane.
3. Navigate to the “Input Sources” tab.
4. Click on the “+” button located at the bottom left of the window.
5. A list of available languages will appear. Scroll through the options or use the search bar to find the language you want to add.
6. Select the language you desire to add and click on the “Add” button.
7. The added language will now appear in the list of input sources. You can rearrange them by dragging and dropping them as per your preference.
8. Check the box next to “Show Input menu in menu bar.” This will allow you to easily switch between languages from the menu bar.
By following these steps, you’ll successfully add a new language to your Mac keyboard and enjoy typing in multiple languages effortlessly.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How many languages can I add to my Mac keyboard?
There is no strict limit to the number of languages you can add to your Mac keyboard. You can add as many languages as you need depending on your requirements.
2. Can I remove a language once it’s added?
Yes, you can remove any added language by going to the “Input Sources” tab and selecting the language you want to remove. Then, click on the “-” button located at the bottom left of the window.
3. Can I use different keyboards for different languages?
Yes, macOS allows you to use different keyboard layouts for each language you add. When you switch languages, your keyboard layout will automatically adjust to match the selected language.
4. How can I switch between languages once they are added?
Once you’ve added multiple languages, you can switch between them by clicking on the language icon in the menu bar and selecting the desired language from the dropdown list.
5. Can I set a keyboard shortcut to switch between languages?
Yes, you can set a keyboard shortcut for switching between languages by going to the “Input Sources” tab and clicking on the “Keyboard Shortcuts…” button. Then, choose the desired shortcut under the “Select the previous input source” option.
6. Will the new language work in all applications?
Yes, adding a new language to your Mac keyboard allows you to use it in all applications that support text input.
7. How do I know which language is currently selected?
The selected language is displayed in the menu bar next to the language icon. It will also reflect the updated keyboard layout when you start typing.
8. Can I add languages from specific regions or dialects?
Yes, macOS provides a comprehensive list of languages from different regions and dialects. You can choose the specific language variation you require when adding a new language.
9. Will adding a new language affect my existing keyboard shortcuts?
No, adding a new language does not affect your existing keyboard shortcuts. The shortcuts remain unchanged, irrespective of the language you choose to type in.
10. How can I organize the order of languages in the input sources list?
You can rearrange the order of languages in the input sources list by dragging and dropping them in the desired sequence.
11. Will adding a new language consume additional storage space?
Adding a new language to your Mac keyboard does not consume significant storage space. The language files required for typing are minimal in size.
12. Can I add languages that use non-Latin characters?
Absolutely! macOS supports a broad range of languages, including those with non-Latin characters. You can readily add languages like Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, and many others to your keyboard on a Mac.
By following the steps mentioned above and making use of the built-in language support on your Mac, you can effortlessly add a new language to your keyboard and enjoy seamless typing in multiple languages.