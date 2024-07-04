How to add music to instagram story on laptop?

Instagram stories have become a popular way to share our daily moments with friends and followers, and adding music to these stories can enhance the experience even more. While adding music to an Instagram story is relatively easy on a smartphone, many people wonder how to do it on a laptop. In this article, we will guide you through the process of adding music to your Instagram stories directly from your laptop, so let’s get started!
Step 1: Open Instagram on Your Browser
Open your preferred internet browser and go to the Instagram website.
Step 2: Log in to Your Account
Log in to your Instagram account using your username and password.
Step 3: Create a New Story
Click on your profile picture located at the top left corner of the screen to create a new story.
Step 4: Click on the Sticker Icon
Click on the sticker icon located at the top of the screen. It looks like a square smiley face.
Step 5: Select the Music Sticker
Among the various stickers available, you will find the “Music” sticker. Click on it to proceed.
Step 6: Choose Your Desired Music
A music library will open, allowing you to search for a specific song or browse through the available options. Select the music you want to add to your story.
Step 7: Customize the Music
After selecting the music, you can customize its duration and choose which part of the song you want to play. You can also add lyrics or captions to the story to accompany the music.
Step 8: Position and Resize the Music Sticker
Drag and drop the music sticker anywhere on your story screen. You can also resize it by pinching in or out with your fingers until you achieve the desired size.
Step 9: Publish Your Story
Once you are satisfied with your story, click on the “Your Story” button at the bottom left corner of the screen to share it with your followers.
FAQs:
1. Can I add any song to my Instagram story?
No, Instagram has a library of songs that you can choose from to add to your stories.
2. How can I search for a specific song in the music library?
You can use the search bar within the music library to search for songs by their title, artist, or album.
3. Can I add multiple songs to one Instagram story?
Yes, you can add multiple songs to your story by using the music sticker multiple times.
4. Can I preview the song before adding it to my story?
Yes, you can preview a song by clicking on the play button next to its title in the music library.
5. What if I want to remove or change the music in my story?
To remove the music sticker from your story, simply click on the “X” located at the top right corner of the sticker. To change the music, repeat the steps and select a different song.
6. Will people be able to see which song I added to my story?
Yes, when someone views your story, they can tap on the music sticker to see the song details and listen to a preview.
7. Can I add music to a story while using Instagram Live on my laptop?
As of now, you cannot add music directly to a story while using Instagram Live on a laptop. You can consider adding music before or after your live session.
8. Can I add music to an existing saved photo or video on my laptop?
No, the ability to add music to an existing saved photo or video is currently available only on the Instagram mobile app.
9. Is the process the same for all browsers?
Yes, the process of adding music to an Instagram story on a laptop is similar regardless of the browser you use.
10. Can I add music to someone else’s Instagram story on my laptop?
No, you can only add music to your own Instagram stories, not to the stories of others.
11. Can I add music to my Instagram highlights on a laptop?
Yes, you can add music to your Instagram highlights by following the same process mentioned above.
12. Will the music sticker move along with any other stickers or text added to the story?
Yes, the music sticker will remain fixed relative to the other stickers or text elements you add to your story.