How to add music in capcut laptop?

CapCut is a popular video editing software used by many creators to enhance their videos with various effects, transitions, and music. If you’re wondering how to add music in CapCut on your laptop, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to add music to your CapCut projects, ensuring that your videos are engaging and captivating to your audience.
How to Add Music in CapCut on Your Laptop?
To add music in CapCut on your laptop, follow these simple steps:
1. **Launch CapCut:** Start by launching the CapCut application on your laptop.
2. **Import Your Video:** Click on the “Project” tab and select the video file you want to edit. Import it into CapCut by dragging and dropping it onto the timeline.
3. **Open the Music Library:** Tap on the “Music” icon located at the bottom of the screen. This will open the music library with a wide range of soundtracks to choose from.
4. **Select a Soundtrack:** Browse through the available music tracks or use the search bar to find a specific genre or song. When you find the music you want to add, click on it to preview it.
5. **Adjust the Soundtrack:** After previewing the music, click on the “+” icon beside it to add it to your video. You will see the music track appear on the timeline.
6. **Trim the Music:** To trim the music track, select it on the timeline, and click on the scissor icon. Drag the handles to choose the desired duration of the music.
7. **Change Volume Levels:** Adjust the volume levels of the music track by clicking on the volume icon located beside the track. A slider will appear, allowing you to increase or decrease the volume.
8. **Fine-tune the Music:** If you want to fine-tune the music further, tap on the “Audio” options located at the bottom of the screen. Here, you can modify the fade-in and fade-out effects, as well as play the music only during specific sections of your video.
9. **Preview and Save Changes:** Once you’re satisfied with the placement and settings of the added music, click on the “Play” button to preview your edited video. If everything looks good, save your project.
10. **Export Your Video:** Click on the export button, choose the desired video resolution and format, and then save your video to your laptop.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I add my own music to CapCut?
Yes, you can add your own music to CapCut. Click on the “+” icon in the music library, locate the music file on your laptop, and add it to your video.
2. How can I adjust the volume of the music track?
To adjust the volume of the music track, click on the volume icon beside the track and drag the slider to increase or decrease the volume.
3. Can I add multiple music tracks to my video?
Yes, you can add multiple music tracks to your video by following the same steps mentioned above for each track.
4. Can I use royalty-free music in my CapCut videos?
Absolutely! CapCut offers a variety of royalty-free music tracks in its library that you can use in your videos without worrying about copyright issues.
5. How can I sync the music with my video?
To sync the music with your video, you can drag the music track on the timeline and adjust its position to align with the desired scenes or moments in your video.
6. Can I adjust the duration of the added music?
Yes, you can easily adjust the duration of the added music track by trimming it using the scissor icon on the timeline.
7. Does CapCut support file formats other than MP3?
Yes, CapCut supports various audio file formats including MP3, WAV, AAC, and more.
8. Can I change the tempo of the music track?
Unfortunately, CapCut does not provide an option to change the tempo of the music track within the application itself.
9. Is CapCut available for Windows and Mac laptops?
Yes, CapCut is available for both Windows and Mac laptops. You can easily download it from the respective app stores.
10. Can I add music to specific sections of my video?
Yes, CapCut allows you to add music to specific sections of your video by using the “Audio” options in the app. You can choose to play the music only during certain parts of your video.
11. Can I add my voiceover along with the music?
Indeed! CapCut allows you to record and add your voiceover to your video. Simply click on the microphone icon located on the timeline and record your voiceover.
12. Do I need an internet connection to add music in CapCut?
You need an internet connection to access the music library and preview the available tracks. However, once you’ve added the music to your video, you can work offline as well.