The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a popular smartphone with a variety of features and capabilities. One common task that users often need assistance with is adding a new language to the keyboard. Whether you want to communicate with friends in another language or simply explore different language options, adding a language to the keyboard on your Samsung S21 is a straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to add a language to the keyboard on your Samsung S21.
How to add language to keyboard Samsung S21?
To add a new language to the keyboard on your Samsung S21, follow these simple steps:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your Samsung S21.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General management.”
3. Tap on “Language and input.”
4. Under the “Keyboard & input methods” section, tap on “On-screen keyboard.”
5. Select the keyboard you are currently using, such as “Samsung Keyboard.”
6. Tap on “Languages and types.”
7. Scroll down and tap on “Add input languages.”
8. A list of available languages will appear. Select the language you want to add by tapping on it.
9. If you want to use a specific keyboard layout for the language, select it from the options provided. Otherwise, leave it as the default option.
10. Once you have selected the language and keyboard layout, tap “Done” to save the changes.
Congratulations! You have successfully added a new language to the keyboard on your Samsung S21. Now you can easily switch between languages and enjoy typing in different languages on your device.
FAQs:
1. Can I add more than one language to the keyboard on my Samsung S21?
Yes, you can add multiple languages to the keyboard on your Samsung S21 and switch between them whenever needed.
2. How can I switch between different languages on my Samsung S21 keyboard?
To switch between languages, simply swipe the spacebar on your keyboard. This will cycle through the languages you have added.
3. Can I remove a language from the keyboard on my Samsung S21?
Yes, you can remove a language from the keyboard by following the same steps mentioned above and unselecting the desired language.
4. Will adding a new language affect the performance or functionality of my Samsung S21?
No, adding a new language to the keyboard will not impact the performance or functionality of your Samsung S21. It simply allows you to type in different languages.
5. Can I download additional language options for my Samsung S21 keyboard?
Yes, you can download additional language options for your Samsung S21 keyboard by tapping on the “Download languages” option in the “Add input languages” menu.
6. Are there any language-specific keyboards available for my Samsung S21?
Yes, Samsung provides language-specific keyboards for various languages. You can choose a specific keyboard layout for a language if available.
7. Can I use different keyboard settings for each language on my Samsung S21?
Yes, you can customize keyboard settings such as autocorrect, predictive text, and keyboard sounds for each language individually.
8. How do I know which language is currently active on my Samsung S21 keyboard?
The currently active language on your keyboard is usually displayed on your keyboard layout. You can also see it by checking the language indicator in the notification panel.
9. Can I use voice input in different languages on my Samsung S21?
Yes, you can use voice input in different languages by selecting the desired language before using the voice input feature on your Samsung S21.
10. How do I access special characters in different languages on my Samsung S21 keyboard?
To access special characters in different languages, long-press the corresponding key on your keyboard. A popup will appear with various character options.
11. Will adding a new language affect the size of my Samsung S21 keyboard?
No, adding a new language to the keyboard will not affect the size of your Samsung S21 keyboard. It will remain the same as before.
12. Can I use a third-party keyboard app to add a language to my Samsung S21?
Yes, you can use a third-party keyboard app from the Google Play Store to add a language to your Samsung S21. However, the steps may vary depending on the app you choose.