How to add keyboard language iphone?

Adding a keyboard language on your iPhone can be incredibly useful, especially if you communicate in multiple languages or work with people from different parts of the world. Fortunately, Apple understands the need for multilingual functionality and has made it easy for iPhone users to add keyboard languages. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to add a keyboard language on your iPhone.
The Answer: How to Add Keyboard Language on iPhone
To add a keyboard language on your iPhone, follow these straightforward steps:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. In the “General” settings, tap on “Keyboard.”
4. Next, tap on “Keyboards.”
5. Now, select “Add New Keyboard.”
6. You will be presented with a list of available languages. Scroll through and choose the language you wish to add by tapping on it.
That’s it! You have successfully added a new keyboard language to your iPhone. You can repeat these steps to add multiple languages to your device.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I set a default keyboard language on my iPhone?
Yes, you can set a default keyboard language by following these steps: Go to “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboards” > “Keyboards” > Tap “Edit” > Drag your preferred language to the top of the list.
2. How do I switch between keyboard languages on my iPhone?
To switch between keyboard languages on your iPhone, tap and hold the globe icon on your keyboard. Then, select the desired language from the list.
3. Can I remove a keyboard language from my iPhone?
Yes, you can remove a keyboard language by going to “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboards” > “Keyboards” > Tap “Edit” > Tap the red minus symbol next to the language and then tap “Delete.”
4. Can I add third-party keyboards on my iPhone?
Yes, you can add third-party keyboards by going to “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboards” > “Keyboards” > Tap “Add New Keyboard” > Select the third-party keyboard you want to add from the list.
5. Can I download additional keyboard languages?
No, you can’t download additional keyboard languages. The available languages are already bundled with the iOS, and you simply need to activate them.
6. How many keyboard languages can I add to my iPhone?
You can add as many keyboard languages as you want. There is no limit to the number of languages you can add.
7. Can I rearrange the order of my keyboard languages?
Yes, you can rearrange the order of your keyboard languages by going to “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboards” > “Keyboards” > Tap “Edit” > Press and hold the three horizontal lines next to each language, then drag them up or down to rearrange.
8. Is it possible to add emoji keyboards on my iPhone?
Yes, you can add emoji keyboards or other special keyboards, such as those for different languages or styles, by following the same steps mentioned above.
9. Can I use different keyboard languages for different apps?
No, the keyboard language setting applies to the entire iPhone system. You cannot set different keyboard languages for specific apps.
10. Will adding a keyboard language affect my autocorrect feature?
Adding a keyboard language will not affect your autocorrect feature as it adapts to the language you are typing in.
11. Can I use dictation with different keyboard languages?
Yes, you can use dictation with different keyboard languages. Just tap the microphone symbol on your keyboard and start speaking in the desired language.
12. Do the added keyboard languages take up storage space on my iPhone?
No, the keyboard languages do not take up any additional storage space on your iPhone. They are included in the iOS system itself.
Now that you know how to add keyboard language on your iPhone, you can enjoy seamless communication and convenience in multiple languages. Experiment with different languages and make the most out of your iPhone’s versatile features.