How to add international keyboard on mac?

Are you struggling to type in languages other than English on your Mac? Adding an international keyboard on your Mac is easier than you might think. Whether you frequently communicate in different languages or simply need to type a few foreign characters, this article will guide you through the process.
Adding an International Keyboard on Mac: A Step-by-Step Guide
To add an international keyboard on your Mac, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Open System Preferences
Click on the Apple logo in the top-left corner of your screen and select the “System Preferences” option.
Step 2: Access the Language & Region Preferences
In the System Preferences window, click on the “Keyboard” icon, and then select the “Input Sources” tab.
Step 3: Add a New Keyboard
Click on the “+” button at the bottom left of the Input Sources tab to add a new keyboard.
Step 4: Choose the Language
A list of available languages and keyboards will appear. Scroll through the list or use the search bar to find the language or region that corresponds to the keyboard you want to add.
Step 5: Select the Keyboard Layout
Select the checkbox next to the keyboard layout you prefer. You can choose between different keyboard layouts for each language.
Step 6: Enable Keyboard Menu Bar
If you wish to easily switch between keyboards, check the box that says “Show Input menu in menu bar”. This will add a keyboard menu to your Mac’s menu bar, allowing you to switch between languages effortlessly.
Step 7: Close System Preferences
Click the red, dot-shaped button in the top-left corner of the System Preferences window to close it. The changes you made will be saved automatically.
That’s it! You have successfully added an international keyboard on your Mac. Now you can enjoy typing in different languages without any hassle.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I add multiple international keyboards on my Mac?
Absolutely! Mac allows you to add as many keyboards as you need, enabling you to switch between them effortlessly.
2. How do I switch between keyboards on a Mac?
If you enabled the Keyboard Menu Bar, you can simply click on the language icon on your menu bar and select the desired keyboard. Alternatively, you can use the keyboard shortcut “Command + Space” to cycle through your keyboards.
3. Can I assign a specific keyboard shortcut for each language on my Mac?
Yes, you can! In the Keyboard preferences, navigate to the “Shortcuts” tab and select “Input Sources” from the left menu. There, you can assign custom keyboard shortcuts to switch between your keyboards.
4. Will adding an international keyboard affect my ability to type in English?
No, adding an international keyboard will not affect your ability to type in English. You can still type in English as you normally would while having access to additional keyboards.
5. How can I know which key corresponds to each character on my international keyboard?
To identify the characters on your international keyboard, you can use the Keyboard Viewer tool. Enable it by checking the box next to “Show Keyboard and Emoji Viewers in the menu bar” in the Keyboard preferences.
6. Can I customize the behavior of my international keyboard on Mac?
Yes, you can customize some aspects of your international keyboard by going to the Keyboard preferences. From there, you can modify options such as key repeat, delay until repeat, and more.
7. Can I download additional keyboards not listed in the Mac’s preferences?
Unfortunately, you can only choose from the available keyboards listed in the Mac’s preferences. However, these options cover a wide range of languages, so you should find the one you need.
8. How do I remove an international keyboard from my Mac?
To remove a keyboard, go to the Keyboard preferences in System Preferences, select the keyboard you want to remove from the list, and click on the “-” button at the bottom of the list.
9. Can I use the international keyboards to type special characters and symbols?
Yes, by switching to the appropriate keyboard layout for a specific language, you can easily type special characters and symbols specific to that language.
10. Can I use international keyboards in all applications and programs on my Mac?
Yes, international keyboards are compatible with all applications and programs on your Mac, allowing you to type in different languages system-wide.
11. Can I add international keyboards on my iPhone or iPad as well?
Yes, you can add international keyboards to your iPhone or iPad. Simply go to “Settings,” select “General,” then “Keyboard,” and choose “Keyboards” or “Add New Keyboard.”
12. Can I share keyboards between my Mac and iPhone/iPad?
Although the keyboards on Mac and iOS are not directly synced, you can use iCloud to share keyboard preferences and settings across your devices. Enable “iCloud Keyboard” in the Keyboard preferences on both your Mac and iOS device.