How to Add IG Story Using Laptop: A Step-by-Step Guide
With the increasing popularity of Instagram stories, many users want to know if it’s possible to add stories using a laptop. The good news is that yes, you can create and post IG stories right from your laptop. In this article, we will guide you through the process step-by-step.
To add an IG story using a laptop, follow these simple steps:
1. Open your preferred web browser.
2. Go to the Instagram website (www.instagram.com) and log in to your account.
3. Once logged in, look for the “+” icon at the top left corner of the page and click on it.
4. A pop-up window will appear with the option to upload a photo or video for your story.
5. Click on “Upload” and select the photo or video you want to use from your computer.
6. After selecting the media file, you can edit it by adding text, filters, stickers, or drawings.
7. Once you’re satisfied with your edits, click on the “Next” button at the bottom right corner of the window.
8. On the next screen, you can add captions, location, or tag other users if desired.
9. Finally, click on the “Share” button to publish your story.
Adding IG stories using a laptop opens up new possibilities and convenience, especially for those who prefer using a larger screen and keyboard for content creation. Now, let’s address some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
FAQs
1. Can I add a story using any web browser?
Yes, you can add an IG story using any web browser like Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Edge.
2. Do I need to install any additional software to add stories on my laptop?
No, you don’t need to install any additional software. You can add IG stories directly from the Instagram website.
3. Can I add multiple photos or videos to my story?
Yes, you can add multiple photos or videos by either selecting them all at once or adding them one by one.
4. Can I add videos longer than 15 seconds to my story?
No, IG stories have a maximum video duration of 15 seconds. If your video exceeds this limit, you can trim it before uploading.
5. Can I schedule my story to be posted at a specific time?
Unfortunately, Instagram’s web version does not offer the option to schedule stories. You will have to manually post it when you’re ready.
6. Can I add music to my story from my laptop?
At the moment, the ability to add music to your Instagram stories is only available through the mobile app. Laptop users do not have access to this feature.
7. Is it possible to save my story drafts on the website?
No, Instagram’s web version does not currently support saving story drafts. You will need to finish and post your story in one session.
8. Can I view my friends’ stories and interact with them on the website?
Yes, you can view your friends’ stories on the website and interact with them by sending direct messages or reacting to their stories.
9. How can I delete a story that I’ve uploaded from my laptop?
To delete a story, go to your profile and click on the story you want to delete. At the bottom right corner, click on the three dots and select “Delete.”
10. Can I add clickable links to my stories on the website?
No, adding clickable links is currently only available to verified accounts or accounts with over 10k followers. This feature is not available for all users.
11. Can I add GIFs or animated stickers to my stories on the website?
Yes, you can browse and add GIFs or animated stickers to your stories by clicking on the “Sticker” icon after selecting your photo or video.
12. Do IG story filters work on the website?
No, Instagram’s web version does not support filters. However, you can apply various filters before uploading your photo or video using external editing tools.
Now that you know how to add IG stories using your laptop, take advantage of this feature to create engaging content right from your larger screen. Have fun sharing your moments with your Instagram followers!