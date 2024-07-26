How to add external hard drive to reolink nvr?

How to Add an External Hard Drive to Reolink NVR
Reolink NVR (Network Video Recorder) is a popular choice for home and business surveillance, thanks to its reliable performance and user-friendly interface. One of the standout features of Reolink NVR is its ability to connect an external hard drive, which significantly expands its storage capacity. In this article, we will guide you through the process of adding an external hard drive to your Reolink NVR, so you can store more surveillance footage and ensure the security of your property.
How to add an external hard drive to Reolink NVR?
Adding an external hard drive to your Reolink NVR is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to expand your storage capacity in no time:
1. First, power off your Reolink NVR and unplug it from the power source.
2. Locate the USB port on the back or side of your NVR unit.
3. Connect the USB end of the cable included with your external hard drive to the USB port on your NVR.
4. Connect the other end of the cable to the USB port on your external hard drive.
5. Once the connections are secure, power on your Reolink NVR and wait for it to boot up.
6. After the NVR has fully booted, go to the main menu and select the “Device Settings” option.
7. From the Device Settings menu, click on the “Storage” tab.
8. Select “External” as the Storage Type.
9. Click on the “Format” button to format the external hard drive. Note that formatting will erase all data on the hard drive, so make sure you have backed up any important files.
10. Once the formatting is complete, the external hard drive should be recognized by the NVR, and you can start recording video footage to it.
That’s it! You have successfully added an external hard drive to your Reolink NVR. You can now enjoy expanded storage capacity for your surveillance system.
FAQs:
1. Can I use any external hard drive with my Reolink NVR?
Yes, Reolink NVR supports most standard external hard drives that are compatible with Windows operating systems.
2. Can I connect multiple external hard drives to my Reolink NVR?
No, Reolink NVR only supports one external hard drive at a time.
3. Is there a limit to the storage capacity of the external hard drive I can connect?
Reolink NVR supports external hard drives with a maximum storage capacity of 4TB.
4. Can I remove the external hard drive from my Reolink NVR without losing the recorded footage?
Yes, the recorded footage on the external hard drive will remain intact even if you remove it from the NVR.
5. Can I use the same external hard drive for multiple Reolink NVRs?
Yes, you can use the same external hard drive with multiple Reolink NVRs.
6. Can I use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use a USB flash drive with your Reolink NVR, but bear in mind that its storage capacity will be limited compared to an external hard drive.
7. What file system format should the external hard drive be?
Reolink NVR supports the NTFS file system, so your external hard drive should be formatted with NTFS.
8. Can I access the recorded footage on the external hard drive from my computer?
Yes, you can connect the external hard drive to your computer and access the recorded footage. However, you may need a compatible video player to view the footage.
9. Can I use a wireless external hard drive with my Reolink NVR?
No, Reolink NVR only supports external hard drives connected via USB.
10. Can I add an external hard drive to my Reolink NVR at any time?
Yes, you can add an external hard drive to your Reolink NVR at any time, even after it has been in use for some time.
11. Why should I consider adding an external hard drive to my Reolink NVR?
Adding an external hard drive to your Reolink NVR allows you to store more surveillance footage and ensures a longer retention period, giving you peace of mind knowing that important recordings are available when needed.
12. Can I use an SSD (Solid State Drive) instead of an external hard drive with my Reolink NVR?
Yes, you can use an SSD with your Reolink NVR. However, it is important to note that SSDs generally have lower storage capacity compared to external hard drives, and they might have a higher price per gigabyte.