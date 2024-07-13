How to add drivers to Windows 10 installation usb?

When installing Windows 10 on a computer, it is essential to have all the necessary drivers to ensure proper functioning. By adding the required drivers to your Windows 10 installation USB, you can conveniently install them during the setup process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps required to add drivers to your Windows 10 installation USB.
Step 1: Prepare the Drivers
Before you begin, make sure you have the appropriate drivers downloaded and ready to be added to the USB. Ensure that these drivers are compatible with the version of Windows 10 you will be installing.
Step 2: Format the USB
Insert the USB drive you want to use for the Windows 10 installation and format it to ensure a clean and suitable environment for adding the drivers. Keep in mind that formatting the USB will erase all existing data, so make sure to back up any important files before proceeding.
Step 3: Create a Folder for the Drivers
Create a new folder on your desktop or any other convenient location on your computer. Give it a descriptive name, such as “Windows 10 Drivers.”
Step 4: Copy the Drivers
Open the folder where you downloaded the required drivers and copy them into the folder you created in the previous step. This will enable you to easily access and add them to the installation USB.
Step 5: Mount the Windows 10 ISO File
Using File Explorer, navigate to the location where you have saved the Windows 10 ISO file. Right-click on the file and select “Mount” to create a virtual drive for the ISO file.
Step 6: Access the Installation USB
Open File Explorer again and locate the USB drive you formatted earlier. It should be listed under “This PC” or “Computer.”
Step 7: Open the Windows 10 ISO
Go back to the virtual drive you created in Step 5 and open it. You should see the contents of the Windows 10 ISO file.
Step 8: Copy the Windows 10 Installation Files
Select all the files within the virtual drive and copy them to the USB drive. This process will take some time, so be patient and wait for it to complete.
How to add drivers to Windows 10 installation usb?
Step 9: Paste the Drivers
Go back to the folder you created in Step 3 and copy all the driver files. Then, navigate to the USB drive and paste the driver files into the root directory. This location is where the Windows 10 installation files are located.
Step 10: Eject the USB
Once the driver files have been successfully copied, safely eject the USB from your computer. This ensures that the files are properly saved before using the USB for installation purposes.
Congratulations! You have successfully added the necessary drivers to your Windows 10 installation USB. Now, you can use this USB to install Windows 10 on any compatible computer, and the drivers will be automatically detected and installed during the setup process.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I add drivers to the Windows 10 installation USB after creating it?
Yes, you can add drivers to the Windows 10 installation USB at any time as long as it is not write-protected.
2. How do I check if my drivers are compatible with Windows 10?
You can visit the manufacturer’s website and check for Windows 10 compatible drivers for your specific hardware.
3. Can I add drivers to an existing Windows 10 installation?
Yes, you can add drivers to an existing Windows 10 installation by downloading the appropriate drivers and installing them manually.
4. Will adding drivers to the Windows 10 installation USB affect the original files?
No, adding drivers to the Windows 10 installation USB does not affect the original files. The drivers are simply copied and stored on the USB.
5. Can I use a USB drive with existing files as a Windows 10 installation USB?
Yes, but make sure to back up any important files on the USB drive before formatting it, as the process will erase all existing data.
6. Can I add drivers to a Windows 10 installation USB using a Mac?
Yes, you can use a Mac to add drivers to a Windows 10 installation USB. The process is similar, but some steps may vary.
7. Do I need to add drivers to the Windows 10 installation USB for every computer?
No, the drivers added to the Windows 10 installation USB are generic and should work for most computers. However, you may need to install specific drivers for some hardware.
8. Can I remove drivers from the Windows 10 installation USB?
Yes, you can remove drivers from the Windows 10 installation USB by simply deleting the driver files from the USB drive.
9. What if I forget to add drivers to the Windows 10 installation USB?
If you forget to add drivers, Windows 10 will still attempt to install using the built-in generic drivers. However, it is recommended to have the correct drivers for optimal performance.
10. Can I update the drivers on the Windows 10 installation USB?
Yes, you can update the drivers on the Windows 10 installation USB by replacing the old driver files with the updated ones.
11. What type of USB drive should I use for the Windows 10 installation USB?
It is recommended to use a USB 3.0 drive with sufficient storage capacity (16GB or more) for a smooth installation process.
12. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive to add drivers to the Windows 10 installation?
No, the process mentioned in this article is specifically for USB drives. To add drivers to a DVD, a different method is required.