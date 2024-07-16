Is the default resolution on your laptop not giving you the desired display? Do you want to add a custom resolution to enhance your viewing experience? Adding a custom resolution on a laptop may sound like a complicated task, but fear not, as it is quite simple and can be done with just a few steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process of adding a custom resolution on a laptop, so let’s get started!
How to add custom resolution on laptop?
To add a custom resolution on your laptop, you can follow these steps:
1. Right-click on your desktop and select “Display Settings” from the context menu.
2. Scroll down and click on “Advanced Display Settings.”
3. Under the “Resolution” section, click on “Advanced Settings.”
4. A new window will open up, click on the “Monitor” tab.
5. In the “Monitor Settings” section, check the box that says “Hide Modes that this monitor cannot display.”
6. Now, click on the “Adapter” tab and select “List All Modes.”
7. A list of supported resolutions will appear on the screen. Scroll down and find an established resolution that is close to your desired custom resolution.
8. Once you have selected a similar resolution, note down the numbers shown next to it.
9. Close the “List All Modes” window and go back to the “Monitor” tab.
10. Click on the “Properties” button. Another pop-up window will appear.
11. In this window, click on the “Driver” tab and then select “Add.”
12. Now, type in your desired custom resolution width and height using the numbers you noted down earlier. Click “OK.”
13. The custom resolution you added should now be available in the list of resolutions under the “Resolution” section in the “Display Settings.” Select it and click on “Apply” to see your new display resolution in action.
By following these steps, you can easily add a custom resolution on your laptop and enjoy a personalized display experience.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I add any resolution I want?
No, you need to make sure that the resolution you enter is supported by your laptop’s GPU and monitor.
2. Will adding a custom resolution affect my laptop’s performance?
Adding a custom resolution should not impact your laptop’s performance, as long as you choose a resolution that your hardware can handle.
3. What should I do if my screen goes black after adding a custom resolution?
If your screen goes black or displays an error message after adding a custom resolution, wait for a few moments. The display will automatically revert to the previous resolution if it is not compatible.
4. How do I know the optimal custom resolution for my laptop?
To determine the optimal custom resolution for your laptop, you can experiment with different resolutions to find the one that suits your needs and provides the best display quality.
5. Can I add different custom resolutions for multiple monitors?
Yes, you can add different custom resolutions for multiple monitors by following the same steps mentioned above for each display.
6. What if I cannot find the “List All Modes” option?
If the “List All Modes” option is not available, it is likely that your GPU driver does not support custom resolutions. In such cases, you may need to update your GPU driver software.
7. Can I add a custom resolution on a macOS laptop?
The process mentioned above is specific to Windows laptops. On macOS, you can add a custom resolution by using third-party software like SwitchResX or QuickRes.
8. Will adding a custom resolution void my laptop’s warranty?
No, adding a custom resolution should not void your laptop’s warranty as long as you do not modify the hardware or software in a way that violates the warranty terms.
9. Why is my custom resolution not appearing in the list of available resolutions?
If your custom resolution is not appearing in the list of available resolutions, it may be because your hardware does not support the entered resolution. Revert to a supported resolution to resolve the issue.
10. Can I add a custom resolution to play games in ultrawide format?
Yes, you can add a custom ultrawide resolution to play games in a wider aspect ratio if your GPU and monitor support it. Ensure that the game you are playing also supports the chosen resolution.
11. Do I need to restart my laptop after adding a custom resolution?
It is not necessary to restart your laptop after adding a custom resolution. However, some applications or games may require a restart to recognize and adjust to the new resolution.
12. Can I remove a custom resolution if I no longer need it?
Yes, you can remove a custom resolution by going back to the “Display Settings” and selecting a different resolution or deleting the custom resolution you added from the “List All Modes” window.