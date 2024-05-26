How to add custom keyboard shortcuts Windows 10?

**How to add custom keyboard shortcuts in Windows 10?**
Keyboard shortcuts can greatly enhance the efficiency and productivity of your work on a Windows 10 computer. Windows 10 provides a variety of default keyboard shortcuts, but did you know that you can also create your own custom keyboard shortcuts? In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to add custom keyboard shortcuts in Windows 10.
1. What are keyboard shortcuts?
Keyboard shortcuts are a combination of keys that perform a specific action when pressed simultaneously or in sequence.
2. Why should you use custom keyboard shortcuts?
Custom keyboard shortcuts allow you to quickly access your favorite applications, files, or commands, saving you time and effort. They can be personalized to match your specific needs and workflow.
3. How to create a custom keyboard shortcut in Windows 10?
To create a custom keyboard shortcut in Windows 10, follow these steps:
1. Right-click on the desktop, then select “New” and click “Shortcut.”
2. In the “Create Shortcut” window, click “Browse” to choose the program or file you want to assign a keyboard shortcut to.
3. Once you’ve selected the program or file, click “Next.”
4. Provide a name for the shortcut or keep the default name, then click “Finish.”
5. Right-click on the newly created shortcut and select “Properties.”
6. In the “Properties” window, navigate to the “Shortcut” tab.
7. Click inside the “Shortcut key” field and press the desired key combination for your shortcut.
8. Click “Apply” and then “OK.”
4. Can I assign any key combination as a shortcut?
While most key combinations can be used as shortcuts, be careful not to assign a combination that is already used by Windows or other applications, as it may cause conflicts.
5. What if the key combination is already assigned?
If the key combination you want to use is already assigned by Windows or an application, you will receive a warning message. In such cases, try a different combination or modify the existing assignment to avoid conflicts.
6. Can I create shortcuts for specific folders?
Yes, you can create shortcuts for specific folders by following the same steps mentioned above. Simply select the folder instead of a program or file in step 2.
7. How can I create a shortcut for a command or script?
To create a shortcut for a command or script, you can follow the same steps as mentioned earlier. In step 2, instead of choosing a program or file, enter the command or script path (e.g., “cmd.exe” for Command Prompt) and click “Next.”
8. Can I add custom keyboard shortcuts to existing applications?
While you cannot directly add custom keyboard shortcuts to existing applications, you can create a shortcut for the application itself and assign a keyboard shortcut to that shortcut.
9. How can I delete a custom keyboard shortcut?
To delete a custom keyboard shortcut, right-click on the shortcut and select “Properties.” In the “Properties” window, navigate to the “Shortcut” tab, click inside the “Shortcut key” field, and press the “Delete” key on your keyboard. Then, click “Apply” and “OK” to save the changes.
10. How can I view a list of all my custom keyboard shortcuts?
To view a list of all your custom keyboard shortcuts, right-click on the desktop and select “Display settings.” In the “Display settings” window, click on “Advanced display settings,” then scroll down and click on “Advanced settings.” Finally, click on “Keyboard shortcuts” to see the list.
11. Can I copy my custom keyboard shortcuts to another computer?
Yes, you can copy your custom keyboard shortcuts to another computer by manually transferring the shortcut files. These files can be found in the `%APPDATA%MicrosoftWindowsStart MenuPrograms` directory.
12. How can I reset all custom keyboard shortcuts to default?
To reset all custom keyboard shortcuts to default, you can create a batch file that deletes the appropriate registry keys. However, it is recommended to create a system restore point before modifying the registry.