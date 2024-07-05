**How to add CPU in Smash Bros Ultimate?**
Adding CPU players to Smash Bros Ultimate can bring a whole new level of excitement to your gameplay. Whether you want to practice your skills, create epic battles, or simply enjoy a challenging fight, having CPU opponents can make all the difference. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to add CPUs to your matches in Smash Bros Ultimate.
1. **Start a Smash Battle**: Launch Smash Bros Ultimate on your Nintendo Switch and navigate to the main menu. From there, select “Smash” to enter the game’s battle mode.
2. **Choose a Game Mode**: Once you are in the battle mode, you will be presented with several options. Pick your desired game mode; it can be anything from a regular Smash battle to a tournament or a special mode.
3. **Select Number of Players**: After choosing the game mode, you will be prompted to select the number of players participating in the match. Decide how many human players will be joining and adjust the settings accordingly.
4. **Add CPU Players**: Once you’ve set the number of human players, it’s time to add CPUs. In the same menu, you will find an option to add additional players. Highlight the empty slots, and using the controller, select “CPU” to add a computer-controlled player. Repeat this step for each CPU player you wish to include.
5. **Customize CPU Level**: Smash Bros Ultimate offers various difficulty levels for the CPU players. To adjust the level, select the CPU player you want to customize and navigate to the settings menu. From there, you can modify their level, which ranges from 1 to 9, with 1 being the easiest and 9 being the most challenging.
6. **Choose CPU Character**: You also have the ability to choose the character that the CPU player will use. In the same customization menu, select the character slot you want to modify and choose from the wide array of fighters available in the game.
7. **Adjust Other Settings**: If desired, you can adjust additional settings such as stock count, time limit, stage selection, and more. These settings can be found in the same menu, allowing you to tailor the match to your preferences.
8. **Save and Begin the Battle**: Once you finish customizing the CPU players and other settings, make sure to save your changes. Afterward, simply hit the start button or select “Begin” to start the battle with the added CPU players.
Now that you know how to add CPU players to your Smash Bros Ultimate matches, let’s address some common questions you may have:
FAQs:
1. Can I add multiple CPU players?
Yes, you can add multiple CPU players to your matches, enhancing the challenge and excitement.
2. Can I change the difficulty level of a CPU player during a match?
No, the difficulty level of a CPU player cannot be changed during a match. You can only modify it before starting the battle.
3. Can I add CPUs to online matches?
Yes, you can add CPU players to online matches while waiting for human opponents. However, keep in mind that adding CPUs may introduce additional lag to the gameplay.
4. Can I customize the controls for CPU players?
No, CPU players have standard controls and cannot be customized individually.
5. Can I play as a CPU player myself?
No, CPU players are exclusively controlled by the game’s AI and cannot be selected as playable characters.
6. Are CPU players affected by items and stage hazards?
Yes, CPU players will react to items and stage hazards just like human players. It adds an extra layer of challenge to the matches.
7. Can I save my preferred CPU settings for future matches?
Unfortunately, the game does not offer a feature to save CPU settings. You will need to reapply your preferred CPU settings each time you start a match.
8. Can I team up with CPU players against human opponents?
Yes, you can create teams with CPU players to battle against human opponents, allowing for exciting multiplayer experiences.
9. Can CPU players participate in the game’s Adventure Mode?
No, CPU players cannot be added to the Adventure Mode. It is solely designed for solo play.
10. Can I adjust the behavior of CPU players?
No, the behavior of CPU players is predetermined by the game’s AI system and cannot be altered or customized.
11. Can I add CPU players to specific stages only?
Yes, you can select specific stages while customizing your match settings, allowing you to exclude or prioritize certain stages.
12. Can I add CPU players to the game’s online tournaments?
Currently, it is not possible to add CPU players to online tournaments in Smash Bros Ultimate. Tournaments are specifically designed for human players only.