Have you ever found it tedious to constantly switch between apps to copy and paste information on your iPhone or iPad? Well, there’s a solution for that – adding a clipboard to your iOS keyboard. With this handy feature, you can easily access and paste previously copied items without leaving the app you’re currently using. In this article, we will guide you through the process of adding a clipboard to your iOS keyboard and answer some commonly asked questions about this useful functionality.
How to Add Clipboard in Keyboard iOS
To add a clipboard to your iOS keyboard, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iOS device.
Step 2: Scroll down and tap on “General.”
Step 3: In the General settings menu, select “Keyboard.”
Step 4: Tap on “Keyboards” again, followed by “Add New Keyboard.”
Step 5: Choose the keyboard you prefer, such as Gboard or SwiftKey, and add it to your list of keyboards.
Step 6: Once added, go back to the Keyboard settings menu and tap on “Keyboards” once again.
Step 7: Select the keyboard you added earlier, and enable the “Allow Full Access” option.
That’s it! You have successfully added a clipboard to your iOS keyboard. Now, let’s address some frequently asked questions about this feature.
FAQs:
1. Can I use the clipboard feature across all apps on my iOS device?
Yes, once you have added the clipboard to your iOS keyboard, it will be available in all apps that support keyboard input.
2. What kind of items can I save in the clipboard?
You can save snippets of text, links, images, and other types of content that are typically copy-pasteable.
3. How do I access the clipboard while using the keyboard?
To access the clipboard, simply tap and hold the Globe or Emoji icon on your keyboard. This will display a list of your recently copied items.
4. Can I customize the clipboard options?
The customization options for the clipboard feature may vary depending on the keyboard app you are using. Some keyboard apps allow you to organize and categorize your clipboard content for easier access.
5. How many items can I store in the clipboard?
The number of items you can store in the clipboard may vary depending on the keyboard app you are using. Some apps allow you to save a limited number of items, while others offer unlimited storage.
6. Can I delete items from the clipboard?
Yes, you can delete items from the clipboard. Simply swipe left on the item you want to remove and tap on the delete button.
7. Will the clipboard data be synced across my devices?
The clipboard data is typically stored locally on your iOS device and is not automatically synced across multiple devices. However, some third-party keyboard apps may offer cross-device syncing as a feature.
8. Can I use the clipboard feature offline?
Yes, you can use the clipboard feature offline as it stores the copied items locally on your iOS device.
9. Will the clipboard feature affect the performance of my device?
The clipboard feature is designed to be lightweight and should not significantly impact the performance of your iOS device.
10. Can I share clipboard items with other apps?
Yes, you can share clipboard items with other apps by tapping and holding the item in the clipboard and selecting the “Share” option.
11. Are there any security concerns with using the clipboard feature?
The clipboard feature is generally considered secure. However, it’s recommended to use trusted and reputable keyboard apps to ensure the safety of your copied items.
12. How do I switch back to the default iOS keyboard?
To switch back to the default iOS keyboard, go to the Keyboard settings menu, tap on “Keyboards,” and remove the added keyboard from your list of keyboards.
Adding a clipboard to your iOS keyboard can greatly enhance your productivity by eliminating the need for constant app switching. With all your copied items readily available, you can save time and streamline your workflow. Give it a try and experience the convenience for yourself!