How to Add Chinese Handwriting Keyboard on iPhone?
If you own an iPhone and want to expand your language skills by writing Chinese characters, adding a Chinese handwriting keyboard can be incredibly useful. While the default iPhone keyboard offers support for various languages, including Chinese, adding a specific handwriting keyboard allows you to write characters by hand. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to add a Chinese handwriting keyboard on your iPhone and answer related frequently asked questions.
How to add a Chinese handwriting keyboard on an iPhone?
To add a Chinese handwriting keyboard on your iPhone, follow these simple steps:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone.
2. Tap on “General” and then select “Keyboard.”
3. Tap on “Keyboards” to view the list of available keyboards.
4. Select “Add New Keyboard” and scroll down to find “Chinese (Simplified) – Handwriting.”
5. Tap on this option, and it will be added to your list of keyboards.
Now that you have successfully added the Chinese handwriting keyboard to your iPhone, let’s address some frequently asked questions related to this topic:
1. How do I switch to the Chinese handwriting keyboard on my iPhone?
To switch to the Chinese handwriting keyboard, you need to open any app that requires typing, such as the Messages app or Notes. When the keyboard appears, tap and hold the globe or emoji icon on your keyboard until the list of available keyboards appears. From there, select the Chinese handwriting keyboard.
2. How do I write Chinese characters using the handwriting keyboard?
To write Chinese characters using the handwriting keyboard, simply use your finger or stylus to draw the characters on the keyboard area. As you write, the keyboard will recognize the characters and offer suggestions. Choose the correct character from the suggestions, and it will be inserted into your text.
3. Can I use the Chinese handwriting keyboard for traditional Chinese characters as well?
Yes, the Chinese handwriting keyboard on iPhone supports both simplified and traditional Chinese characters. When adding the keyboard, select “Chinese (Traditional) – Handwriting” instead of “Chinese (Simplified) – Handwriting.”
4. Can I use the Chinese handwriting keyboard alongside other keyboards?
Yes, you can use the Chinese handwriting keyboard alongside other keyboards on your iPhone. Once you have added the Chinese handwriting keyboard, you can easily switch between keyboards by tapping and holding the globe or emoji icon on the keyboard.
5. Can I convert my handwriting into typed text using the Chinese handwriting keyboard?
Yes, the Chinese handwriting keyboard allows you to convert your handwritten characters into typed text. Simply write the characters on the keyboard, and the keyboard will convert them into typed text. This can be useful if you want to save a handwritten note as typed text or share it with someone who doesn’t have the handwriting keyboard.
6. Are there any additional features specific to the Chinese handwriting keyboard?
Yes, the Chinese handwriting keyboard offers additional features like a stroke order guide, which helps you learn the correct stroke order of Chinese characters. Additionally, it provides a pinyin input mode, allowing you to input Chinese characters using the standard Roman alphabet.
7. How can I add more languages to my iPhone’s keyboard?
To add more languages to your iPhone’s keyboard, go to “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboard” > “Keyboards,” then select “Add New Keyboard” and choose the desired language from the list.
8. Is the Chinese handwriting keyboard available for all iPhone models?
Yes, the Chinese handwriting keyboard is available for all iPhone models that support iOS. Whether you have the latest iPhone or an older model, you can easily add and use the Chinese handwriting keyboard.
9. Can I customize the Chinese handwriting keyboard settings?
While you cannot customize the Chinese handwriting keyboard settings directly, you can adjust the overall keyboard settings for your iPhone. Navigate to “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboard,” and then select “Keyboards” to access various keyboard settings.
10. Can I use the Chinese handwriting keyboard offline?
Yes, the Chinese handwriting keyboard on iPhone works offline, as it is installed on your device. You do not need an internet connection to use it.
11. Can I use the Chinese handwriting keyboard on my iPad?
Yes, the Chinese handwriting keyboard is available for both iPhones and iPads. The steps to add and use the keyboard are the same on both devices.
12. How can I remove the Chinese handwriting keyboard from my iPhone?
To remove the Chinese handwriting keyboard from your iPhone, go to “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboard” > “Keyboards.” Swipe left on the “Chinese – Handwriting” option and tap “Delete” to remove it from your list of keyboards.