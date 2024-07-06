How to add bitmoji to keyboard iphone?

Are you looking to express yourself with the help of Bitmoji on your iPhone’s keyboard? Bitmoji is a popular app that allows users to create customizable avatars and use them to add a personal touch to their conversations. By following a few simple steps, you can integrate Bitmoji into your iPhone’s keyboard and start sharing these fun and expressive stickers with your friends. Let’s dive into the process and make your conversations come alive with Bitmoji!
Adding Bitmoji Keyboard to iPhone
To add the Bitmoji keyboard to your iPhone, follow these steps:
1. Install the Bitmoji app: Download and install the Bitmoji app from the App Store, and sign in with your Snapchat account.
2. Set up your Bitmoji: Customize your Bitmoji avatar by selecting various features like hairstyle, face shape, eye color, and outfits.
3. Enable the Bitmoji keyboard: Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on “Bitmoji.” Then, toggle on the “Allow Full Access” option. Don’t worry, this only allows the Bitmoji keyboard to function properly.
4. Add Bitmoji keyboard: Go to your iPhone’s keyboard settings by tapping on “Settings,” then “General,” and finally “Keyboard.” Tap on “Keyboards” and then “Add New Keyboard.” Find and select “Bitmoji” from the list of available keyboards.
5. Enable Bitmoji keyboard: Back in the keyboard settings, tap on the “Bitmoji” keyboard and turn on the “Allow Full Access” option.
Now that you have successfully added the Bitmoji keyboard to your iPhone, it’s time to start using it in your favorite messaging apps!
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How can I access Bitmoji on my iPhone?
Once you have added the Bitmoji keyboard to your iPhone, you can access it by opening any app that uses the keyboard (e.g., Messages, WhatsApp) and tapping the globe or smiley icon at the bottom left of the keyboard. This will switch to the Bitmoji keyboard.
2. Can I use Bitmoji with WhatsApp?
Yes, you can use Bitmoji with WhatsApp. After adding the Bitmoji keyboard to your iPhone, open WhatsApp, tap on the text input field, and switch to the Bitmoji keyboard.
3. Can I create multiple Bitmoji avatars?
Yes, you can create multiple Bitmoji avatars. The Bitmoji app allows you to create and customize multiple avatars to suit different moods and styles.
4. How do I delete Bitmoji stickers on the iPhone?
To remove a Bitmoji sticker from your iPhone, press and hold the sticker in the Messages app, tap the “More” option, and swipe left on the sticker you want to delete. Then, tap the “Delete” button.
5. Can I use Bitmoji on other apps besides messaging apps?
Yes, you can use Bitmoji on various apps that support image sharing, like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and more. Simply open the app, access the Bitmoji keyboard, and start sharing your personalized stickers.
6. How do I change my Bitmoji style?
To change your Bitmoji style, open the Bitmoji app, tap on the gear icon (Settings), and choose “Change Avatar Style.” From there, you can select a new style that suits your preferences.
7. Can I use Bitmoji with iMessage?
Yes, you can use Bitmoji with iMessage. When composing a message in the Messages app, tap the App Store icon next to the text input field, then select the Bitmoji app from the row of apps at the bottom of the screen.
8. Can I add Bitmoji to the predictive text bar?
No, the Bitmoji keyboard cannot be added to the predictive text bar. However, you can switch to the Bitmoji keyboard by tapping on the globe or smiley icon on the iPhone’s keyboard.
9. Are Bitmoji stickers customizable?
While you can’t customize individual Bitmoji stickers, you can fully customize your Bitmoji avatar’s appearance in the Bitmoji app.
10. How often does Bitmoji update with new stickers?
Bitmoji frequently updates with new stickers, outfits, and themes to keep your conversations fresh and fun.
11. Can I remove the Bitmoji keyboard from my iPhone?
Yes, you can remove the Bitmoji keyboard from your iPhone by going to Settings, General, Keyboard, Keyboards, and tapping “Edit.” Then, tap the red minus button next to “Bitmoji” and select “Delete.”
12. Do I need a Snapchat account to use Bitmoji?
Yes, you need a Snapchat account to use Bitmoji as they are both owned by the same company. However, once you have linked your Bitmoji and Snapchat accounts, you can use Bitmoji in apps outside of Snapchat.