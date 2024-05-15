How to Add Bitmoji Keyboard to iPhone?
Bitmoji has become an incredibly popular way to express ourselves in messaging apps and social media platforms. These quirky personalized avatars allow us to put our own spin on conversations and add a touch of fun and personality. If you’re an iPhone user and want to join in on the Bitmoji craze, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to add the Bitmoji keyboard to your device.
Step 1: Download the Bitmoji App
The first thing you need to do is download the Bitmoji app from the App Store. Simply open the App Store on your iPhone and search for “Bitmoji.” Once you find the app, tap on “Get” to start the download. Wait for the app to install on your device, and then proceed to the next step.
Step 2: Open the Bitmoji App and Create Your Avatar
After the Bitmoji app has been successfully installed on your iPhone, open it and create your personalized Bitmoji avatar. The app will guide you through the process, allowing you to choose various features such as hairstyle, facial features, and clothing to make your emoji look just like you. Take your time to customize your avatar to ensure it represents you accurately.
Step 3: Enable the Bitmoji Keyboard
Once you have created and customized your Bitmoji avatar, it’s time to enable the Bitmoji keyboard on your iPhone. To do this, open the Settings app on your device and tap on “General.” Then, scroll down and select “Keyboard” from the list. Click on “Keyboards,” followed by “Add New Keyboard.” You’ll see a list of available keyboards – choose “Bitmoji.” This will add the Bitmoji keyboard to your iPhone.
Step 4: Grant Full Access to Bitmoji Keyboard
To fully enjoy the Bitmoji experience, you need to grant it full access to your device. To do this, go back to the Keyboards settings and select “Bitmoji.” Toggle on the option that says “Allow Full Access.” A warning message will appear, informing you that the Bitmoji keyboard will be able to access all the data you type, including sensitive information like passwords and credit card numbers. Rest assured, Bitmoji doesn’t collect private information, but for added security, you can choose to allow full access only when using the Bitmoji keyboard.
Step 5: Start Using Bitmoji Keyboard
Now that the Bitmoji keyboard has been successfully added to your iPhone and you’ve granted it the necessary permissions, it’s time to have some fun! Open any messaging or social media app that supports keyboard integration, like iMessage, WhatsApp, or Facebook Messenger, and tap on the text input field to bring up the keyboard. Then, tap on the “globe” icon to switch between keyboards until you find the Bitmoji option. You can now browse through tons of Bitmoji stickers and share them instantly in your conversations.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How can I delete the Bitmoji keyboard from my iPhone?
To remove the Bitmoji keyboard, go to the Settings app, select “General,” then “Keyboard,” and tap on “Keyboards.” Find “Bitmoji” in the list, slide left, and choose the “Delete” option.
2. Can I use Bitmoji in other apps outside of messaging?
Yes, you can use Bitmoji in various apps such as Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, and more, as long as those apps allow keyboard integration.
3. Can I create more than one Bitmoji avatar?
Yes, you can create multiple Bitmoji avatars by signing in with different accounts or editing your existing avatar within the Bitmoji app.
4. Can I customize my Bitmoji avatar after creating it?
Certainly! You can edit and customize your Bitmoji avatar at any time by opening the Bitmoji app, tapping on the profile icon in the top left corner, and selecting “Edit Bitmoji.”
5. Why can’t I see the Bitmoji keyboard in my messaging app?
Make sure you have added the Bitmoji keyboard and granted it full access. If the issue persists, restart your device and follow the steps again.
6. Do I need an internet connection to use Bitmoji?
While an internet connection is not required to use the Bitmoji keyboard, you’ll need one to download the Bitmoji app, create your avatar, and access new Bitmoji stickers.
7. Can I remove explicit or offensive Bitmoji stickers?
Yes, you can hide explicit or offensive Bitmoji stickers by going to the Bitmoji app, tapping on the profile icon, selecting “Settings,” then “Bitmoji” and toggling off the “Adult Content” option.
8. Can I share Bitmoji stickers through text messages?
Yes, you can share Bitmoji stickers through text messages just like you would with regular emojis. Open the Bitmoji keyboard, select a sticker, and send it as a message.
9. How often are new Bitmoji stickers released?
Bitmoji regularly releases new sticker packs and seasonal collections, ensuring there’s always fresh content to choose from.
10. Can I create Bitmoji stickers together with a friend?
Yes, you can create joint Bitmoji stickers with friends using the “Friendmoji” feature. To activate it, make sure you and your friend have Bitmoji accounts and are connected on Snapchat.
11. Is Bitmoji available in multiple languages?
Yes, Bitmoji is available in various languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, and many more.
12. Will other people see my Bitmoji avatar if they don’t have Bitmoji installed?
If you share a Bitmoji sticker with someone who doesn’t have the Bitmoji app installed, they will see a static image of your avatar instead. However, they won’t be able to customize or interact with it.