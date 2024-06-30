**How to add another language keyboard on Mac?**
If you frequently communicate in different languages or need to type in a language other than your default one, adding another language keyboard on your Mac can greatly enhance your productivity. By adding multiple language keyboards, you can effortlessly switch between languages while typing without the need for any external software. In this article, we will guide you through the simple process of adding another language keyboard on your Mac.
**Here’s a step-by-step guide to add another language keyboard on your Mac:**
1. Open the Apple menu: Start by clicking on the Apple menu icon in the top-left corner of your screen.
2. Go to System Preferences: From the drop-down menu, select “System Preferences” to access the settings for your Mac.
3. Select Keyboard: In the System Preferences window, click on the “Keyboard” icon. This will open the keyboard preferences.
4. Choose the Input Sources tab: In the Keyboard preferences, click on the “Input Sources” tab.
5. Add another language: Click on the “+” button underneath the list of input sources to add a new language.
6. Select the new language keyboard: Scroll through the list of languages and select the one you want to add as an input source. You can use the search bar to quickly find your desired language.
7. Enable the keyboard layout: Once you’ve selected your desired language, make sure to check the box next to the keyboard layout you prefer. This will determine how the keys are mapped for that language.
8. Customize your language keyboard options: You can also customize various settings for the added language keyboard by clicking on the “Options” button next to the language in the input sources list. This allows you to set preferences for features like input sources switching or adjusting specific keyboard layouts.
9. Organize the list: If you have multiple language keyboards added, you may choose to reorder them by dragging and dropping the languages in the input sources list.
10. Enable the input menu: To easily switch between keyboards, make sure to check the box next to “Show Input menu in menu bar.” This will display a language icon in the menu bar, which you can click on to toggle between different keyboards.
11. Switching between keyboards: With the input menu now visible in the menu bar, you can quickly switch between keyboards by clicking on the language icon and selecting your preferred language.
12. Use keyboard shortcuts: Additionally, you can set up keyboard shortcuts to switch between languages even faster. In the Keyboard preferences, go to the “Shortcuts” tab, select “Input Sources” from the left menu, and enable the shortcuts next to “Select the previous input source” and “Select next source in Input menu”.
Now you’re all set! You have successfully added another language keyboard on your Mac and can conveniently switch between languages while typing.
FAQs:
1. Can I add multiple language keyboards on my Mac?
Yes, you can add multiple language keyboards on your Mac.
2. How many languages can I add as input sources?
You can add as many languages as you need as input sources on your Mac.
3. Can I remove a language keyboard that I no longer use?
Yes, you can remove a language keyboard by going to the Keyboard preferences, selecting the language from the input sources list, and clicking on the “-” button below the list.
4. Can I install a keyboard layout for a specific language?
Yes, you can select specific keyboard layouts for each language you add.
5. Do I need to download any additional software to add another language keyboard?
No, adding another language keyboard on your Mac does not require any extra software. It is a built-in feature.
6. Can I switch between languages while typing?
Yes, with multiple language keyboards added, you can quickly switch between languages while typing on your Mac.
7. How do I know which language keyboard is active?
The language icon in the menu bar will indicate which language keyboard is currently active on your Mac.
8. Can I set a default language keyboard?
Yes, you can set a default language keyboard by arranging the languages in the input sources list.
9. Is it possible to use different keyboard layouts for the same language?
Yes, you can choose from different keyboard layouts for the same language based on your preferences.
10. Can I use keyboard shortcuts to switch between language keyboards?
Yes, you can set up keyboard shortcuts for switching between languages under the Keyboard preferences.
11. Will adding another language keyboard affect my default language?
No, adding another language keyboard will not affect your default language. You can switch between them seamlessly.
12. Can I use the added language keyboard for spell check and autocorrect?
Yes, the added language keyboard supports spell check and autocorrect features specific to that language.