How to add a USB printer to a mac?

Adding a USB printer to a Mac is a relatively simple task that can be done in just a few steps. Whether you are new to using Mac or have recently acquired a USB printer, here’s a guide to help you easily set it up and start printing.
Adding a USB printer to a Mac:
To add a USB printer to your Mac, follow the steps below:
1. Start by connecting your USB printer to your Mac using the appropriate USB cable.
2. Once the printer is connected, go to the Apple menu () located in the top-left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences” from the dropdown menu.
3. In the System Preferences window, click on the “Printers & Scanners” icon.
4. This will open the Printers & Scanners settings window. In the left pane, click on the “+” (plus) button to add a new printer.
5. A new window will appear, displaying a list of available printers. If your USB printer is detected, it should appear in this list. If not, ensure that the printer is turned on and properly connected to your Mac.
6. Select your USB printer from the list, and click on the “Add” button.
7. The printer will now be added to your Mac, and you can set it as the default printer if desired.
8. To verify that the printer has been successfully added, open any document or file and select the “Print” option. Your USB printer should now be listed as an available printer.
That’s it! You have successfully added your USB printer to your Mac. You can now start printing documents, photos, and other files directly from your Mac.
Related FAQs:
1.
How can I check if my Mac recognizes the USB printer?
To check if your Mac recognizes the USB printer, go to System Preferences > Printers & Scanners and see if the printer is listed under the “Printers” section.
2.
What if my USB printer is not listed in the available printers?
If your USB printer is not listed, ensure that it is connected and turned on. You may also need to install the necessary drivers for your printer.
3.
Can I use a USB hub to connect my printer to my Mac?
Yes, you can use a USB hub to connect your printer to your Mac. However, make sure the hub is compatible and provides adequate power to the printer.
4.
Is it possible to connect multiple USB printers to a Mac?
Yes, you can connect multiple USB printers to a Mac. Simply repeat the steps mentioned above for each printer you wish to add.
5.
How can I set my USB printer as the default printer?
To set your USB printer as the default printer, go to System Preferences > Printers & Scanners, right-click on the printer you want to set as default, and choose “Set as Default Printer.”
6.
Can I print wirelessly from a USB printer connected to my Mac?
If your USB printer supports wireless printing, you may be able to print wirelessly after configuring the printer’s wireless settings.
7.
Do I need to install any drivers for my USB printer?
Mac devices usually come with built-in printer drivers. However, if your printer requires specific drivers, they can often be found on the manufacturer’s website.
8.
Can I share a USB printer connected to my Mac with other devices?
Yes, you can share a USB printer connected to your Mac using the macOS printer sharing feature. This allows other devices on the same network to print through your Mac.
9.
What should I do if my USB printer is printing blank pages?
If your USB printer is printing blank pages, ensure that the ink or toner cartridges are properly installed and have sufficient ink or toner. You may also need to run a cleaning cycle or perform a printer maintenance task.
10.
Will my USB printer work with the latest macOS version?
Most modern USB printers are compatible with the latest macOS versions. However, it is always recommended to check the printer’s compatibility with your specific macOS version.
11.
How do I remove a USB printer from my Mac?
To remove a USB printer from your Mac, go to System Preferences > Printers & Scanners, select the printer from the list, and click on the “-” (minus) button. Confirm the removal when prompted.
12.
Can I print in color from a USB printer on my Mac?
If your USB printer supports color printing, you can print in color from your Mac. Just make sure to select the color option when printing a document or photo.