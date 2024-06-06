How to add a gif keyboard on iphone?

If you find texting a bit monotonous and want to add some extra fun to your messages, adding a GIF keyboard to your iPhone is the way to go. With a GIF keyboard, you can easily express yourself with animated images, making your conversations more lively and engaging. So, let’s dive into the steps on how to add a GIF keyboard on your iPhone!
Adding a GIF Keyboard on iPhone – Step by Step Guide
Step 1: Download a GIF Keyboard App
To add a GIF keyboard on your iPhone, start by downloading a GIF keyboard app from the App Store. Some popular options include GIPHY, GIF Keyboard, and Tenor. Simply search for these apps on the App Store, select the one you prefer, and install it on your iPhone.
Step 2: Open the Settings App
Once you have installed a GIF keyboard app on your iPhone, open the Settings app. It can be found on your home screen.
Step 3: Access the Keyboard Settings
In the Settings app, scroll down and select “General.” Then, tap on “Keyboard” to access your device’s keyboard settings.
Step 4: Add a New Keyboard
Within the Keyboard settings, tap on “Keyboards” to view the list of available keyboards on your iPhone. Here, you will find the GIF keyboard apps you downloaded. To add a GIF keyboard, select “Add New Keyboard.”
Step 5: Enable the GIF Keyboard
After tapping on “Add New Keyboard,” you will see a list of third-party keyboards, including the GIF keyboard app you downloaded. Select the name of the GIF keyboard app to enable it.
Step 6: Allow Full Access
To ensure that the GIF keyboard functions properly, you may be prompted to allow “Full Access” for the keyboard app. Enabling full access grants the app permission to collect the data you type. If you’re comfortable with this, you can grant the permission. However, it’s important to note that granting full access is not mandatory to use the GIF keyboard.
Step 7: Set the GIF Keyboard as Default
To make the GIF keyboard your default keyboard, go back to the Keyboard settings and select “Keyboards” once again. Here, tap on “Edit” at the top right corner of the screen, then drag the GIF keyboard app to the top of the list. This ensures that the GIF keyboard appears as the default when typing.
Step 8: Start Using the GIF Keyboard
With the GIF keyboard added and set as default, you can now start using it in your messaging apps. While typing, tap on the globe icon at the bottom left corner of the keyboard to switch to the GIF keyboard. You can then browse through various GIFs, select one, and send it in your conversations.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about Adding a GIF Keyboard on iPhone:
1. Can I add multiple GIF keyboards on my iPhone?
Yes, you can add multiple GIF keyboards on your iPhone by following the same steps mentioned above.
2. Do I need an internet connection to use the GIF keyboard?
Yes, a stable internet connection is required to load and send GIFs from the keyboard.
3. Can I remove a GIF keyboard from my iPhone?
Certainly! In the Keyboard settings, tap on “Edit” and then select the red minus button next to the GIF keyboard you want to remove.
4. Will adding a GIF keyboard affect my iPhone’s performance?
Adding a GIF keyboard should not significantly impact your iPhone’s performance unless you have numerous keyboard apps simultaneously running.
5. Can I use the GIF keyboard in all messaging apps on my iPhone?
Yes, the GIF keyboard can be used in most messaging apps that support multimedia attachments.
6. Are there any free GIF keyboard apps available?
Yes, there are several free GIF keyboard apps available on the App Store, such as GIPHY and Tenor.
7. Can I create my own GIFs using the GIF keyboard?
Some GIF keyboards offer a feature to create your own GIFs. However, not all GIF keyboard apps have this capability.
8. Why can’t I see the GIF keyboard on my iPhone?
Ensure that you followed the steps correctly and have added the GIF keyboard as a keyboard option in your device’s settings.
9. Can I customize the appearance or themes of the GIF keyboard?
Some GIF keyboard apps provide customization options, allowing you to change the appearance or themes according to your preferences.
10. Can I search for specific GIFs using the GIF keyboard?
Yes, most GIF keyboard apps have a search bar that allows you to find specific GIFs by typing relevant keywords.
11. Is it possible to save GIFs to my iPhone’s photo library?
Certain GIF keyboard apps provide an option to save GIFs directly to your iPhone’s photo library.
12. Will the GIF keyboard work on all iPhone models?
Yes, the GIF keyboard can be added and used on all iPhone models running iOS 8 or later.
Now that you know how to add a GIF keyboard on your iPhone, let the animated expressions brighten up your textual conversations! Have fun communicating with friends and family using an array of delightful GIFs.