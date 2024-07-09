How to activate keyboard on Windows 10?

If you’re facing issues with your keyboard or it’s not functioning properly on your Windows 10 computer, you may need to activate it in order to resolve the problem. Activating the keyboard on Windows 10 is a quick and straightforward process that can be done through the device settings. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to get your keyboard up and running again.
Activating the Keyboard on Windows 10:
To activate the keyboard on your Windows 10 device, follow these simple steps:
1. Press the Windows key on your keyboard, or click on the Windows icon located at the bottom left corner of your screen.
2. From the Windows Start menu, click on “Settings,” which is represented by a gear icon.
3. In the Settings window, select “Devices.”
4. Once in the Devices menu, click on “Typing” in the left-hand sidebar.
5. Scroll down to the Touch keyboard section and make sure the toggle switch under “Automatically show the touch keyboard in windowed apps when there’s no keyboard attached to your device” is turned on.
6. If your keyboard is still not activated, click on the “Keyboard” option in the left-hand sidebar.
7. In the Keyboard menu, toggle on the “On-Screen Keyboard” switch located at the top of the screen.
8. Close the Settings window and check if your keyboard is now activated and functioning properly.
FAQs:
1. How do I access the Windows Start menu?
Press the Windows key on your keyboard, or click on the Windows icon located at the bottom left corner of your screen.
2. Where can I find the Settings option?
Click on the Windows icon to open the Start menu, then select “Settings” represented by a gear icon.
3. Can I access the Device settings directly?
Yes, you can directly access the Device settings by pressing the Windows key + I on your keyboard.
4. How do I check if the touch keyboard is enabled?
In the Devices menu, click on “Typing” in the left-hand sidebar and ensure that the toggle switch under “Automatically show the touch keyboard in windowed apps when there’s no keyboard attached to your device” is turned on.
5. Why is my keyboard still not activated?
If your keyboard is still not activated, click on the “Keyboard” option in the left-hand sidebar, then toggle on the “On-Screen Keyboard” switch to activate it.
6. Can I use the on-screen keyboard instead of a physical keyboard?
Yes, you can use the on-screen keyboard as an alternative if you don’t have access to a physical keyboard.
7. How do I close the Settings window once I’m done?
Simply click on the “X” button at the top-right corner of the Settings window to close it.
8. My keyboard is activated, but some keys are not working. What should I do?
If certain keys on your keyboard are not functioning properly, you may need to check for hardware issues or update your keyboard drivers.
9. Is it possible to activate multiple keyboards on Windows 10?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to activate and use multiple keyboards simultaneously.
10. How can I customize my keyboard settings?
You can customize your keyboard settings by going to the Settings menu, selecting “Devices,” and then clicking on “Typing” or “Keyboard” to access various options and configurations.
11. Can I activate the keyboard using keyboard shortcuts?
No, the activation process requires access to the device settings through the Start menu.
12. Will activating the keyboard affect my touchpad or external mouse?
No, activating the keyboard will not affect the functionality of your touchpad or external mouse. It only enables the use of the on-screen keyboard as an additional input option.