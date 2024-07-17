How to access USB from virtualbox?

VirtualBox is a powerful virtualization tool that allows you to run multiple operating systems on a single machine. One of the common issues users face is accessing USB devices within a virtual machine. Fortunately, VirtualBox offers a straightforward method to access USB devices, which we will guide you through in this article. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the steps.
Step 1: Install VirtualBox Extension Pack
The first step is to ensure that you have the VirtualBox Extension Pack installed on your system. This pack enables USB support within VirtualBox. You can obtain the Extension Pack from the official VirtualBox website. Once downloaded, double-click the pack to install it.
Step 2: Add USB Device Filters
After installing the Extension Pack, launch VirtualBox and open the virtual machine for which you want to enable USB support. Next, click on the “Settings” option in the VirtualBox menu.
Step 3: Navigate to USB Settings
Within the Settings window, locate and click on the “USB” tab. Here, you will find an option to enable USB support and add USB filters.
Step 4: Enable USB Support
To enable USB support, check the box labeled “Enable USB Controller.” This will activate the USB functionality within VirtualBox.
Step 5: Add USB Filters
To grant access to specific USB devices, you can create USB filters. Click on the small USB icon on the right side of the Settings window, which will open a list of available USB devices.
Step 6: Select the USB Device
From the USB device list, choose the desired device that you want to access from within the virtual machine, and click on the “Add” button. You can add multiple USB filters by repeating this process.
Step 7: Start the Virtual Machine
Now that you have added the necessary USB filters, you can start the virtual machine. The selected USB device will be automatically recognized and made available within the guest operating system.
FAQs:
Q1: How do I know if the VirtualBox Extension Pack is installed?
You can check if the Extension Pack is installed by going to the “File > Preferences” menu in VirtualBox and clicking on the “Extensions” tab.
Q2: Can I access any USB device from VirtualBox?
VirtualBox allows you to access most USB devices, including external storage drives, printers, mobile devices, and more. However, certain USB devices that require specific drivers or complex configurations might not be fully supported.
Q3: How can I remove a USB filter from VirtualBox?
To remove a USB filter, go to the “Settings” menu of the virtual machine, click on the USB tab, and select the USB filter you want to remove. Then, click on the remove button (the small USB icon with a “-” symbol).
Q4: What if my USB device is not detected within the virtual machine?
Make sure that the USB device is connected properly to your computer and that the correct VirtualBox Extension Pack is installed. You can also try restarting the virtual machine.
Q5: Can I access multiple USB devices simultaneously?
Yes, you can add multiple USB filters in VirtualBox, allowing you to access multiple USB devices simultaneously within the virtual machine.
Q6: How can I disconnect a USB device from the virtual machine?
To disconnect a USB device from within the virtual machine, you can simply unplug the USB device from your computer, or you can use the VirtualBox menu to release the USB device.
Q7: Does VirtualBox support USB 3.0?
Yes, VirtualBox supports USB 3.0 devices. However, to utilize the full potential of USB 3.0, you need to enable the “USB 3.0 (xHCI) Controller” option in the virtual machine’s USB settings.
Q8: Can I access USB devices from a macOS guest operating system?
Yes, you can access USB devices from macOS guest operating systems. However, macOS imposes certain limitations on accessing some USB devices, particularly iPhone and iPad, due to their integration with iTunes.
Q9: Can I use the same USB device in both the host and guest operating systems?
No, when a USB device is connected to the guest operating system within VirtualBox, it becomes exclusive to the guest, and the host operating system loses direct access to it.
Q10: How can I share files between the host and guest operating systems?
You can establish file sharing between the host and guest operating systems by setting up shared folders within VirtualBox. This will allow you to access files from both systems seamlessly.
Q11: Can I access USB ports on a remote VirtualBox?
Yes, VirtualBox provides a Remote Desktop Extension (VRDE) that allows you to access USB devices on the remote VirtualBox server.
Q12: Are there any alternatives to VirtualBox for accessing USB devices?
Yes, other virtualization software, such as VMware and Parallels Desktop, also provide USB support and can be used as alternatives to VirtualBox.
Conclusion
Accessing USB devices from VirtualBox is a relatively straightforward process, thanks to the USB support offered by the Extension Pack. By following the steps outlined in this article, you should have no trouble accessing and using USB devices within your virtual machines. Whether you need to connect external storage, printers, or any other USB device, VirtualBox provides a reliable platform to seamlessly integrate your USB devices into the guest operating system.